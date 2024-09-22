Five big changes on the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar

The new 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is now on sale in India. It is powered by either a 1.5-litre turbo petrol or a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine with both manual and automatic gearbox options for the two powertrains. Mechanically, not a lot has changed for this six/seven SUV but when it comes interior, tech and comfort, Hyundai has leveled up big time. Here are five of the biggest upgrades that the Alcazar has received as part of its midlife makeover.

Improved rear seat comfort

The Alcazar can be had either as a six or a seven-seater SUV. The former offers a particularly premium look and feel to the second row with its captain seats, a huge panoramic sunroof, window blinds, and foldable tray tables for the rear passengers. With the 2024 update, Hyundai has added a cooling function for the rear seats along with a wireless charging pad for the second row. The highlight, though, is the adjustable seat base which is quite effective when it comes to adding thigh support for taller passengers.

New design

The 2024 Alcazar gets a Creta-like look up front although there are many elements that differentiate the two SUVs. First up, the Alcazar gets new H-shaped LED DRLs, quad-beam LED headlamps, a silver finish for the skid plate on the front and rear bumpers, a dark chrome grille, and completely new 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear look includes a new spoiler with an integrated stop lamp along with a new bumper and skid plate design. Like the Creta, the Alcazar now gets connected LED tail lamps adding to its wider stance.

More Features

As for comfort-based features, the new Alcazar gets two digital screens, both measuring 10.25 inches in size, touch-sensitive climate control panel, dual-zone AC, connected car tech, eight-speaker Bose audio system, magnetic pad, and more. The most talked about feature though is the digital key with NFC tech. With a touch of their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle, users can lock and unlock the car. Then, the user has to simply place the smartphone/smart watch on the front wireless charger pad to start the vehicle. The technology allows the customer to drive and share the digital key with up to three different users or up to seven linked devices at a time.

ADAS

The biggest feature update for the new Alcazar comes in the form of Level 2 ADAS, which includes adaptive cruise control, surround view monitor, blind spot view monitor, forward collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver attention warning, and more. Other safety features that are offered as standard include six airbags, hill start assist, ESP, all four disc brakes, TPMS, rain-sensing wipers, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Larger dimensions

The new Alcazar is 4560mm in length, 1800mm in width, and 1710mm (with roof rails) in height. The wheelbase of 2760mm is the same although the exterior dimensions are slightly larger than before.