    • Home
    • News
    MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India at Rs 44.90 lakh

    MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India at Rs 44.90 lakh

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    183 Views
    MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition launched in India at Rs 44.90 lakh

    - It is a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU) and it is limited to just 15 units

    - Powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology to generate 189bhp and 280Nm of torque

    British automotive marque has introduced a limited edition variant of its bestselling convertible, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition in India at Rs 44.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Offered as a Completely Built-Up unit (CBU), the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition will be limited to 15 units and can be booked exclusively on the official website. The vehicle is based on the first special edition model which was launched in 2007. 

    The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition gets the distinctive deep laguna metallic colour featuring a striking geometric pattern of the soft-top electric roof, which opens in 20 seconds. The vehicle features unique bonnet stripes with delicate pinstripes and the door sill finishers are made of brushed aluminium. The vehicle rides on a set of two-tone Scissor spoke 17-inch light alloy wheels.

    As for the interior, it gets MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk leather seats in anthracite with braided piping in dark petrol colour and accent seams in energetic yellow. The new illuminated interior surface features a decorative cockpit and door trim with petrol colour finish. The multi-function sport leather steering wheel with a discreet Sidewalk logo and contrast seams in petrol colour add touches of individual styling. 

    The MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine with TwinPower Turbo technology. The seven-speed Steptronic Sport transmission produces 189bhp and 280Nm of torque. The vehicle is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in 7.1 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 230kmph. The MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on either ride comfort, sportiness, or efficiency, according to preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, the Sport mode is geared towards active driving fun while the Green mode supports fuel-efficient driving. 

    In terms of safety, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition gets dual front airbags, brake assist, three-point seat belts, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, and Run-flat Indicator.

    Mini Cooper Convertible
    Mini Cooper Convertible
    ₹ 38.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Mini
    • mini cooper convertible
    • Cooper Convertible
