    Renault Kwid Neotech edition prices start at Rs 4.30 lakh

    Renault Kwid Neotech edition prices start at Rs 4.30 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault Kwid Neotech edition prices start at Rs 4.30 lakh

    - The Renault Kwid Neotech edition is offered in three variants

    - The model is offered with two petrol engines

    The prices of the Renault Kwid Neotech edition have been revealed, starting at Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available in two dual-tone options that include Moonlight Silver body with Zanskar Blue roof and Zanskar Blue body with Moonlight Silver roof.

    Engine options on the Renault Kwid Neotech edition include a 0.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre petrol engine. The smaller unit produces 53bhp and 72Nm of torque while the larger displacement unit produces 67bhp and 91Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard while an AMT unit is offered only with the 1.0-litre variant.

    Feature-wise, the Renault Kwid Neotech edition receives an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fabric seats with blue inserts and stitches, a steering wheel with Zanskar Blue deco and chrome inserts, a chrome surround for the AMT lever as well as USB and Aux sockets for the front row.

    On the outside, the new Renault Kwid is equipped with a graphite grille with chrome inserts, Volcano Grey flex wheels, Neotech door claddings, blacked-out B-pillar, and decals on the C-pillar. The following are the variant-wise prices of the Renault Kwid Neotech edition (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

    Renault Kwid Neotech edition 0.8 MT: Rs 4.30 lakh

    Renault Kwid Neotech edition 1.0 MT: Rs 4.52 lakh

    Renault Kwid Neotech edition 1.0 AMT: Rs 4.84 lakh

    • Renault
    • Renault KWID
    • KWID
