McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition revealed

- Special edition 720S celebrates the anniversary of McLaren’s 1995 race win

- The model is limited to just 50 units worldwide

To celebrate McLaren’s victory on its first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the company has unveiled a special edition 720S Coupe known as the 720S Le Mans special edition. The model will be limited to only 50 units across the globe.

The McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition has been created to mark 25 years since McLaren F1 GTR #59 won the endurance race. Driven by JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas and Masanori Sekiya, the car took the chequered flag on 18 June, 1995. Three other McLaren F1 GTRs finished in the top five, with victory at Le Mans also ensuring McLaren a place in motorsport history as winners of the French 24-hour classic, the Formula 1 World Championship and the Indianapolis 500.

Coming to the limited edition model, each of the McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition cars will feature a dedicated plate featuring a ‘McLaren 25 Anniversary Le Mans’ logo. The VIN of each car will begin with 298, in recognition of the number of laps completed by the race-winning F1 GTR, one more than its closest rival.

Exterior paint options on the McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition will be limited to two choices including McLaren Orange and Sarthe Grey. A few key highlights of the design include Ueno Grey painted parts such as the lower side body, rear bumper and front bumper lower, ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo on lower body side panel, gloss black roof scoop, carbon fibre louvred front fenders, five-spoke LM wheels with ‘Le Mans’ etching, gold-coloured brake calipers and contrasting gloss black body components.

Inside, customers can spec their McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition with two bespoke black Alcantara themes with accents in McLaren Orange or Dove Grey. Also on offer will be carbon fibre racing seats, embroidered headrests and floor mats with the ‘McLaren 25 anniversary Le Mans’ logo.

The McLaren 720S Le Mans special edition will be powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that produces 720bhp and 770Nm of torque. These figures propel the car from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 341 kmph. Deliveries for the model are scheduled to begin in September.