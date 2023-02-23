Maruti Suzuki Swift accessorised – Top 3 highlights

Maruti Suzuki showcased its popular hatchback, Swift in a flamboyant avatar at the Auto Expo 2023. The displayed accessorised Swift surely had a sporty character to it with bold graphics, paint scheme, and decals. It grabbed the attention of the onlookers, and here are the top three things we noticed in the accessorised Maruti Suzuki Swift at the event.

Bold graphics and decals

The first thing that caught our attention while looking at it from distance was the graphics and decals giving the hatchback a sporty flair. Up front, there’s an off-set hood graphic with ‘Swift’ written on it. The bonnet lip, too, gets a black decal running across its width. Under that, the hexagonal grille gets red and black treatment surrounding it.

Over to its sides, the hatchback gets a dual-tone roof with blacked-out ORVMs and pillars. Then, the doors are highlighted by ‘01’ racing decals with more graphical treatment on the lower portion of the doors.

The rear profile of the Swift has been fancied with dark metallic accents in the taillights, and the extending dark roof-mounted spoiler complements the overall design.

Sporty body kit

Beyond the graphics and paint scheme, the most appealing and attractive element is the body kit all around the hatchback. The front fascia is fitted with a lower spoiler making the car look aggressive.

On the sides too, the accessorised Swift gets side skirting with multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Then, at the rear, the lower bumper houses a sporty-skid plate which looks like a diffuser.

Themed interior

On the inside, the cabin is highlighted by red inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console. Further, the seats, too, get red treatment over the black-fabric upholstery. The model on display had an automatic gearbox, and a flat bottom steering wheel with controls on it.