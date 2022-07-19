Manhart reveals 505bhp Land Rover Defender DP 500

- Gets an additional 111bhp and 160Nm over the stock model

German performance car tuner Manhart has revealed the second of 10 units of its Defender DP 500, which is a considerably transformed version of the Land Rover Defender 110 P400 AWD. Manhart claims that it has turned this legendary off-road beast into an SUV that is on par with saloons or hatchbacks when it comes to driving on tarmac roads.

The firm has used its expertise in tuning the stock 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine of the Defender 110. It generates 394bhp and 550Nm of torque. However, Manhart has remapped the engine control software of this engine and has bestowed it with a performance exhaust system, resulting in 505bhp and 710Nm. To give you a perspective, the 5.0-litre, V8-powered Defender makes 518bhp and 625Nm.

The Defender DP 500 gets a glossy black paint job. The radiator grille and fender flares also come with a glossy black finish to match the exterior paint job. On top of the 12x24-inch forged alloy wheels in light grey colour, it is outfitted with enormous 295/30 ZR 24 section tyres.

Manhart also offers a set of 22-inch alloy wheels with 295/40 ZR 22 section tyres for off-road enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the interior features a combination of Alcantara and leather for the upholstery in high-contrast dual-tone black and silver grey.