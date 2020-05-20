Indian Sim Racing Championship: Amith Kutti wins Season 3

- Abdul Malik & Sai Prithvi emerge as runners up

Season 3 of Indian Sim Racing Championship came to an end yesterday with Chennai’s Amith Kutti emerging as the crowned champion. Thrissur’s Abdul Malik and previous round’s winner Sai Prithvi finished second and third, respectively.

Kutti managed to score 377 points after winning six out of ten races over five rounds. Malik finished with 345 points while Prithvi rounded off the podium with a close trail of 341 points. The Season 3 winner received a cash prize of Rs 15,000 from Mumbai Falcons while the first and second runners-up were awarded Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 each, respectively. Kutti also bagged a fully paid testing and training session for a day from Volkswagen Motorsport India. Meanwhile, second-placed Malik won a training session with Rayo Racing while Prithvi got a race entry from IndiKarting.

In the closely contested Season 3, Kutti dominated the first two rounds, winning all four races. Round 4 saw Abdul Malik earn his maiden victory in race 1 while Abdul Fattah won race 2. In the final round, all three racers where in a close fight for the title. Kutti secured his position by winning race 1. Meanwhile, former international racer and India’s representative to the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Europe, Oshan Kothadiya, won the final race of the season.

Ameet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, commenting on the occasion, said , “We are proud to be associate with the ISRL. There was a lot of great racing by the competitors which shows the potential and talent available in our great nation. During these trying times of the COVID-19, SIM racing has offered an alternate platform for racing aspirants to continue to hone their talents.”

Sirish Vissa, head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, also added, “Season 3 of ISRL has been exciting, start to finish. I think with the revised format it is closer to the way we run our national racing championships in India. Looking forward to putting the champion in one of our Polo Cup cars in the near future. Till then stay safe stay home and keep racing on your sims”.

Dates and format for Season 4 will be announced shortly. The new schedule for Season 4 promises to increase the duration of the season.