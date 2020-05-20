Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Sim Racing Championship: Amith Kutti wins Season 3

Indian Sim Racing Championship: Amith Kutti wins Season 3

May 20, 2020, 08:15 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
8 Views
Write a comment
Indian Sim Racing Championship: Amith Kutti wins Season 3

- Abdul Malik & Sai Prithvi emerge as runners up

- Kutti won six out of ten races in five rounds

Season 3 of Indian Sim Racing Championship came to an end yesterday with Chennai’s Amith Kutti emerging as the crowned champion. Thrissur’s Abdul Malik and previous round’s winner Sai Prithvi finished second and third, respectively. 

Kutti managed to score 377 points after winning six out of ten races over five rounds. Malik finished with 345 points while Prithvi rounded off the podium with a close trail of 341 points. The Season 3 winner received a cash prize of Rs 15,000 from Mumbai Falcons while the first and second runners-up were awarded Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 each, respectively. Kutti also bagged a fully paid testing and training session for a day from Volkswagen Motorsport India. Meanwhile, second-placed Malik won a training session with Rayo Racing while Prithvi got a race entry from IndiKarting.

Exterior

In the closely contested Season 3, Kutti dominated the first two rounds, winning all four races. Round 4 saw Abdul Malik earn his maiden victory in race 1 while Abdul Fattah won race 2. In the final round, all three racers where in a close fight for the title. Kutti secured his position by winning race 1. Meanwhile, former international racer and India’s representative to the Volkswagen Scirocco Cup in Europe, Oshan Kothadiya, won the final race of the season.

Ameet Gadhoke, owner of Mumbai Falcons, commenting on the occasion, said , “We are proud to be associate with the ISRL. There was a lot of great racing by the competitors which shows the potential and talent available in our great nation. During these trying times of the COVID-19, SIM racing has offered an alternate platform for racing aspirants to continue to hone their talents.”

Sirish Vissa, head of Volkswagen Motorsport India, also added, “Season 3 of ISRL has been exciting, start to finish.  I think with the revised format it is closer to the way we run our national racing championships in India. Looking forward to putting the champion in one of our Polo Cup cars in the near future. Till then stay safe stay home and keep racing on your sims”.

Dates and format for Season 4 will be announced shortly. The new schedule for Season 4 promises to increase the duration of the season.

  • Volkswagen Motorsport
  • Indian Sim Racing Championship
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Popular Videos

Polo GT TDI Review

Polo GT TDI Review

We review the Hot Hatch - 'GT' once again, this ...

688 Likes
113209 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in