Hyundai Staria MPV images revealed ahead of world premiere

- To be available in seven, nine, and 11 seat configuration

- Will break covers globally in the first half of 2021

Hyundai has revealed the first exterior and interior images of its upcoming luxury MPV, the Staria. Ahead of its official launch that is expected to take place sometime later in 2021, the Staria aims at being a people carrier offering oodles of luxury, comfort, technology, and space.

The Staria MPV has a short front overhang with a curved bonnet. The horizontal LED DRL runs end to end above the brand logo while the LED headlamps will be placed further down vertically on either side of the larger mesh-shaped radiator grille. A thin line of skid plate completes the front look of the multi-purpose vehicle. The Staria sits on a comfortable pair of 18-inch alloy wheels with a diamond pattern while the sliding doors have huge glass windows adding the feeling of continuity to the design of the car. The rear looks equally unique with high-positioned vertical taillamps and the boot with a low loading lip to facilitate loading/unloading of cargo loads.

The Staria will be available with seven, nine, and 11 seat layout with lounge-type seats. The Staria will be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a free-standing infotainment system, a button-type gear shift lever apart from USB ports, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a centre console box. The nine-seat version has second-row seats with 180-degree rotate function to face the third-row passengers adding to a more interactive experience during a journey.

The Staria will be offered in multiple seating arrangements and will be revealed globally in the first half of 2021 and is unlike to be launched in India in the near future. However, we have the Kia Carnival which is based on similar lines and can accommodate up to nine passengers.