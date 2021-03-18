CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Staria MPV images revealed ahead of world premiere

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    16,065 Views
    Hyundai Staria MPV images revealed ahead of world premiere

    - To be available in seven, nine, and 11 seat configuration

    - Will break covers globally in the first half of 2021

    Hyundai has revealed the first exterior and interior images of its upcoming luxury MPV, the Staria. Ahead of its official launch that is expected to take place sometime later in 2021, the Staria aims at being a people carrier offering oodles of luxury, comfort, technology, and space.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Staria MPV has a short front overhang with a curved bonnet. The horizontal LED DRL runs end to end above the brand logo while the LED headlamps will be placed further down vertically on either side of the larger mesh-shaped radiator grille. A thin line of skid plate completes the front look of the multi-purpose vehicle. The Staria sits on a comfortable pair of 18-inch alloy wheels with a diamond pattern while the sliding doors have huge glass windows adding the feeling of continuity to the design of the car. The rear looks equally unique with high-positioned vertical taillamps and the boot with a low loading lip to facilitate loading/unloading of cargo loads. 

    Dashboard

    The Staria will be available with seven, nine, and 11 seat layout with lounge-type seats. The Staria will be equipped with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a free-standing infotainment system, a button-type gear shift lever apart from USB ports, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a centre console box. The nine-seat version has second-row seats with 180-degree rotate function to face the third-row passengers adding to a more interactive experience during a journey. 

    Third Row Seats

    The Staria will be offered in multiple seating arrangements and will be revealed globally in the first half of 2021 and is unlike to be launched in India in the near future. However, we have the Kia Carnival which is based on similar lines and can accommodate up to nine passengers. 

    Left Side View
    • Hyundai
    • Hyundai Staria
    • Staria
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Audi India inaugurates a new service facility in Bhopal

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Jeep Wrangler

    Jeep Wrangler

    ₹ 53.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi S5 Sportback

    Audi S5 Sportback

    ₹ 80.00 - 85.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 22nd March 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Staria MPV images revealed ahead of world premiere