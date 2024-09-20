Honda introduces Direct Connect Platform for Elevate

Honda Cars India has announced the enhancement of its virtual showroom by introducing a new Direct Connect interface. Introduced for the Elevate, the company has employed real-time cloud visualiser technology to offer this unmatched user experience. The feature will also be extended to other models.

Direct Connect is a direct-to-customer platform which offers customers a seamless, live interactive experience to explore Honda cars during their online car purchase journey. With the integration of this technological innovation, customers can engage with an expert in real-time who will explain the car's features, guide them to choose the right variant, and explore accessories all while viewing the effective price estimate.

Commenting on the launch, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales said, “As technology evolves, HCIL remains steadfast in its commitment towards digitalization. Our latest platform, Direct Connect, exemplifies this commitment by offering users a unique car-buying experience, providing them with a two-way real-time interaction between the user and the expert. With this visually engaging platform, we aim to give our customers a unique and enjoyable way to explore the Honda Elevate, enabling them to make informed decisions all from the comfort of their homes or offices.”