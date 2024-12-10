CarWale
    India to be the first market for Honda Elevate-based BEV

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    21,157 Views
    India to be the first market for Honda Elevate-based BEV
    • Will go with a different brand name
    • Expected to come in above the Elevate

    India first

    Honda India’s future is going to be electric and the car that will lead the charge will be a locally-made EV SUV based on the Elevate. It will carry a different brand name but be based on the same platform as the SUV and will be launched between 2026 and 2027. India will be the first market to get the car before a global deployment, a move indicative of a high level of localisation.

    Right into the fight

    The Elevate EV will be Honda’s fighter to take on cars like the Maruti e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV, Kia Carens EV, next-gen MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6 and the production-ready version of the Toyota Urban SUV. This means it is expected to be in the Rs. 20 lakh to Rs 26 lakh price range, a new burgeoning segment that will take shape over the next year. It will of course come in above the regular Elevate which Honda says will skip the HEV tech in favour of this BEV.

    Honda Elevate Right Front Three Quarter

    Caution is the key

    Like Skoda, Honda is looking at playing a safe game and is waiting for full clarity on the CAFE 3 norms as well as the Central Government’s stance on taxation for BEV and hybrid cars. Its strategy hints at strong product offerings to take market share from the rivals rather than the more risky route of being a pioneer in the segment.

    Elevate-based BEV

    Honda has been tight-lipped about details on the car but we can predict some of the things that will come with this vehicle. We know that it will have a range of 500km to 600km and is expected to come from a 60+kWh battery pack. It will get the same features as the Elevate (which should have got a facelift by then) the likes of which include level-2 ADAS, climate control with rear AC vents, digital screens, connected car technology, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

    Honda Elevate based EV Image
    Honda Elevate based EV
    Rs. 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
