Honda Elevate Apex Edition: Now in Pictures

Honda recently launched a new special edition of the Elevate for this festive season. Called the Elevate Apex edition, the carmaker is offering it in four variants with prices starting at Rs. 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's a picture gallery detailing all the changes on the SUV that make it a unique option for buyers.

The new Apex edition is based on the V and VX variants of the Elevate. On the outside, this special edition boasts piano black exterior add-ons.

Prospective buyers can have this Apex Edition package with any of the existing colour options for the Elevate SUV.

There are no decals or stickers on the exterior but only an 'Apex' edition badge on the fender. It will help differentiate the Apex Edition from the standard SUV.

Inside, the SUV now gets a dual-tone interior in ivory and black. This is paired with a similar coloured light leatherette trim that adds to the sense of spaciousness inside.

What further breaks the black-and-white monotony is the new ambient lighting. It offers seven colour options to choose from and 'elevate' the passengers' mood inside.

Moreover, the carmaker has bundled this package with Apex Edition Signature seat covers and cushions. The 'Apex' edition badge is embossed on the backrest of the seats.

Powertrain

The Honda Elevate Apex edition is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 118bhp and 145Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT.