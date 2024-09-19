CarWale
    Honda Elevate Apex Edition: Now in Pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    Honda Elevate Apex Edition: Now in Pictures
    • Features exclusive enhancements
    • Limited in numbers

    Honda recently launched a new special edition of the Elevate for this festive season. Called the Elevate Apex edition, the carmaker is offering it in four variants with prices starting at Rs. 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here's a picture gallery detailing all the changes on the SUV that make it a unique option for buyers.

    Honda Elevate Apex Edition picture gallery

    The new Apex edition is based on the V and VX variants of the Elevate. On the outside, this special edition boasts piano black exterior add-ons.

    Honda Elevate Right Rear Three Quarter

    Prospective buyers can have this Apex Edition package with any of the existing colour options for the Elevate SUV.

    Honda Elevate Rear Badge

    There are no decals or stickers on the exterior but only an 'Apex' edition badge on the fender. It will help differentiate the Apex Edition from the standard SUV.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    Inside, the SUV now gets a dual-tone interior in ivory and black. This is paired with a similar coloured light leatherette trim that adds to the sense of spaciousness inside.

    Honda Elevate Dashboard

    What further breaks the black-and-white monotony is the new ambient lighting. It offers seven colour options to choose from and 'elevate' the passengers' mood inside.

    Honda Elevate Front Row Seats

    Moreover, the carmaker has bundled this package with Apex Edition Signature seat covers and cushions. The 'Apex' edition badge is embossed on the backrest of the seats.

    Honda Elevate Second Row Seats

    Powertrain

    The Honda Elevate Apex edition is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 118bhp and 145Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT.

    Honda Elevate Left Front Three Quarter
    Honda Elevate Image
    Honda Elevate
    Rs. 11.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Elevate Gallery

