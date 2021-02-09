Bridgestone India launches Select Plus Concept Store

- Bridgestone India will introduce these stores in multiple cities by the end of 2021

- The stores will offer the entire product range and tyre-related services

Bridgestone India has launched the country's first Concept Store offering an educative tyre buying and service experience. The Bridgestone Select Plus stores are a range of retail outlets that offer tyres and tyre related services. They feature digital-led experience in choosing tyres, understanding various tyres and their relevance to the consumers' driving needs. Starting with Pune, Bridgestone plans to introduce these stores in multiple cities in the country by the end of the year, such as Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

The host of services that will be available at Bridgestone Select Plus stores include tyre advice and information on Bridgestone’s range of tyre products, tyre selection consultation through a digital tyre selection desk, demonstration and understanding of tyre services, and tyre services and service packages that include the likes of alignment, balancing, nitrogen, and rotation.

Speaking on the occasion, Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India, said, 'As a global leader in Sustainable Mobility and Advanced solutions, Bridgestone aims to provide higher value to our customers. With the Bridgestone Select Plus range of retail stores, we are pioneering to create an innovative retail experience, which allows our customers to make a more informed and engaged purchase decision. Through Bridgestone Select Plus, we are underlining the difference a superior tyre and tyre service can make.”