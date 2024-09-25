Tata Nexon CNG launched: Top highlights

India's first turbocharged CNG SUV

Boasts twin-cylinder technology

Tata Motors recently launched the Nexon CNG at a starting price of Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG derivative was highly anticipated for many reasons and here are its top highlights.

Twin Cylinder Technology

The Nexon CNG uses the brand's twin cylinder technology, which features dual CNG cylinders. These have a total capacity of 60 litres and are integrated into the boot floor. As a result, there is a usable boot space of 321 litres.

First powerful turbocharged SUV in India

The Nexon CNG is India's first turbocharged CNG SUV and also the most powerful. It employs a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 99bhp and 170Nm of torque in CNG mode. This mill comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and features a single ECU capable of starting the car in CNG mode.

High on safety

Regarding safety features, the Nexon CNG has a fire protection device, leak detection, and thermal incident protection. Moreover, the compact SUV gets a 360-degree camera, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and more importantly — six airbags as standard.

First-in-segment features and a wide line-up

Tata Motors is offering the Nexon CNG in eight variants. The SUV gets several first-in-segment features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with navigation, ventilated seats, voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, and a touch-based climate control unit.