Nissan Magnite facelift new teaser released ahead of 4 October launch

Is the first major facelift for the Magnite since its 2020 launch

Powertrains are expected to remain unchanged

The first teaser for the updated Nissan Magnite has been revealed ahead of the car’s launch on 4 October. This is the first major update for Nissan’s compact SUV and it is expected to get a new face, light package, and design for the alloy wheels. At the top end, the Magnite was already a pretty loaded car, so we expect just a few minor upgrades to the feature list and cabin.

What is not expected to change are the two powertrain options on offer. The lower-spec variants will continue with a 1.0-litre NA petrol that can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. The more powerful engine on offer is Nissan’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol that can be had with either a six-speed MT or a CVT. It shares these powertrains with the Renault Kiger.

This updated Magnite is a part of Nissan India’s revitalisation plan where it will launch five new models for the market over the next few years. The X-Trail was the first off the list, while the updated Magnite is second in line. It will be followed by a two-row C-SUV, a three-row SUV, and finally, a small EV, which we suspect will be an electric Magnite.

Nissan hasn’t launched anything completely new for almost three years now and will bank heavily on the Magnite to bring it back into the sub-four compact SUV game. Here, it will go up against cars like the Maruti Brezza, Renault Kiger, Toyota Taisor, Maruti Fronx, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and the Mahindra XUV 3XO.