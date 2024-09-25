Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices start at Rs. 18.79 lakh

Bookings to open on 3 October

Available in three variants

With bookings set to be announced on 3 October, Mahindra has revealed the prices of 4x4 variants of Thar Roxx. To be offered across three variants, the 4x4 versions are available only with a diesel engine.

The Thar Roxx 4x4 trims are powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine. It is paired with a manual gearbox that is tuned to produce 150bhp and 330Nm of torque whereas the automatic variant churns out 173bhp and 370Nm. Further, along with an electronic locking differential, it also comes equipped with Snow, Sand, and Mud terrain modes.

In terms of features, the MX5 variant comes loaded with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with compatibility for wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, front parking sensors, single pane sunroof, leatherette seats, auto-dimming IRVM, and a tyre pressure monitor. The higher AX5L variant in addition comes with level 2 ADAS features, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, electric parking brake, and connected car features. The top-spec AX7L comes with all the bells and whistles that include a panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloys, powered driver seat, cooled glovebox, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, and power-folding ORVMs.

The Thar Roxx continues to rival the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha.

The ex-showroom prices of Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants are as follows:

Thar Roxx 4x4 MX5 Manual: Rs. 18.79 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX5L Automatic: Rs. 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Manual: Rs. 20.99 lakh

Thar Roxx 4x4 AX7L Automatic: Rs. 22.49 lakh