MG Astor Blackstrom arrives in an updated avatar; Priced at Rs. 13.44 lakh

New exterior design elements

Only available with the 1.5-litre petrol

MG has launched the updated Astor Blackstorm in India and has priced it at Rs. 13.44 lakh for the MT variant and Rs. 14.45 lakh for the AT variant. It’s only available with the 1.5-litre petrol engine and mainly has design and feature updates as a part of the deal.

Upfront, you get the all-black honeycomb pattern grille, black finish headlamps, black alloy wheels with red front brake callipers and glossy black door garnish. Finally, you also get a ‘Blackstorm’ emblem on the front fenders. Inside, it gets a tuxedo with black upholstery with Red Stitching and ‘Black Storm’ Red embroidery on the front seat headrest. The Astor black storm is only available in the 1.5-litre engine select variant and with both an MT and AT options of which the former is a five-speed unit while the latter is a CVT.

The updated Blackstrom edition joins a host of special editions across the table. MG themselves have launched a Snowstorm variant for the Hector while Tata has launched a red dark edition for the Nexon EV with an ICE version expected to follow suit very soon.