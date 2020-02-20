Please Tell Us Your City


  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift to be launched in India on 3 March

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift to be launched in India on 3 March

February 20, 2020, 09:40 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
639 Views
Be the first to comment
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift to be launched in India on 3 March

- Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift likely to be offered with three engine options

- The model will rival the Porsche Macan and BMW X4

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the facelifted GLC Coupe in India on 3 March. The model is the Coupe version of the GLC facelift that was launched in India in December last year. Rivals to the GLC facelift will include the BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan.

Design highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe include new LED headlamps, new diamond pattern grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, new diffuser and angular exhaust tips. Inside, the model will come equipped with a new multifunction steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX interface and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Exterior

Unlike the outgoing version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe that was offered exclusively in the AMG guise, we expect the facelifted version to be offered in the 300 and 300d variants. The former is powered by a 2.0-litre, four cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the 300d will be propelled by a 2.0-litre four cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a nine-speed automatic transmission while the brand’s 4-Matic all-wheel-drive would be offered as standard across the range.

  • Mercedes-Benz
  • GLC Coupe
  • Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 92.51 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 97.95 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 90.21 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 92.51 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 93.29 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 86.45 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 94.07 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 86.66 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 87.83 Lakhs onwards




