2015 LA Auto Show: Porsche reveals Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Porsche has turned the already racy Cayman GT4 into what can be called as the ultimate track weapon. Behold the Cayman GT4 Clubsport – a track-only mid-engine race car based on the standard Cayman GT4. The former has been unveiled at the ongoing 2015 LA Auto Show.

The Cayman GT4 Clubsport is powered by a 3.8-litre flat-six engine, positioned directly behind the driver’s seat. This Clubsport model features a modified 6-speed double clutch gearbox and a mechanical rear-axle locking differential. The latter has been designed specifically for racing.

The lightweight front axle is taken from the GT4’s bigger 911 GT3 Cup brother. Meanwhile, working at the rear is an enhanced suspension setup with transverse arms taken from the 911 GT3 Cup. Furthermore, the ABS system can be adjusted in 12 stages and the electronic stability programme (ESP) has been revised for slick tyres.

Tipping the scales at 1,300kg, the Cayman GT4 Clubsport comes with a welded-in roll cage, a racing bucket seat as well as a six-point harness. The basic version is equipped with a 90-litre standard tank, with an optional 70-litre or 100-litre safety tank.

Porsche has announced that the Cayman GT4 Clubsport can be ordered from their motorsport arm based in Weissach. Sadly, being a race car, this Clubsport version will be confined to the barriers of race tracks although it isn’t a bad thing at all.