2022 Toyota Glanza First Look

Introduction

Before we talk about the new and updated Toyota Glanza, it’s a perfect opportunity to take some time out and take a look at how it came to be. We know it’s a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Baleno. But why was there a need for Toyota India to do the rebadge engineering? Here’s a little history rundown. It all started a few years back when two big Japanese carmakers Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation realized that there were a lot of benefits that can be had if they combined their resources. You see Toyota had advanced levels of hybrid and electrification technology. Meanwhile, Suzuki had expertise in small cars. Each one had something the other one didn’t.

Products of this collaboration are now seen across various automotive markets. For instance, the Suzuki A-Cross for the European market is nothing but Toyota RAV-4. Suzuki Swace is a rebadged Toyota Corolla. And similarly, the Glanza was built alongside the Baleno on the same assembly line. So when new and updated Baleno was launched a few weeks back, we predicted a new Glanza should arrive within a month. And here it is. Let us take a closer look at everything there is to know about the refreshed 2022 Toyota Glanza.