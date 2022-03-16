Skoda Kodiaq: 2021 CarWale Off-Road Day

Introduction

The Skoda Kodiaq is the seven-seater cousin of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The latter, of course, being a soft-roader that took us by surprise in one of our previous Off-Road Day events by showcasing how capable it was. The two SUVs are essentially the same underneath, from the suspension to the brakes to the tyres and even the smart off-road tech the two employ. But, the Kodiaq has a distinctively different design. More importantly, it is longer. And as we are all aware, length is not your friend when you go off-road.

Having said that, we have seen how the Volkswagen group off-road tech works. It is smart, it is intuitive, and unless you throw in big rocks or deep slush in its way, it will most likely plough through everything. Its functioning though complicated, is easy to explain. The moment one wheel loses traction, the system brakes that wheel, which in turn doesn’t allow the drive to get wasted on a spinning wheel. It also regulates the torque going to each wheel to get the traction one needs to get out of challenging situations.

There’s more good news for the Kodiaq. This year, the CarWale Off-Road Day is more 4H than 4L; it’s more gravel and dust and mud mounds, instead of rocks and ruts and slush. It’s a much better fit for the Kodiaq in our opinion.