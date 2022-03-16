Volkwagen Tiguan: 2021 CarWale Off-Road Day

How did it do at the 2021 CarWale Off-Road Day?

Now it's an open profess that an average Tiguan owner would hardly ever ponder beyond paved roads. But we would be putting it through the course where only off-road-focused 4x4s dare to thread. What the Tiguan has in its arsenal to make it across the other side is an electronically-controlled all-wheel-drive system and that's about it. No locking differentials, no long-travel suspension, no low range gearbox, no serious hardware. Heck, it was even riding on 235/55 road tyres wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels. Yet, surprisingly, the Tiguan was an underdog that stole the show.

First up, its clever AWD system. It's clever because it always sent the right amount of power to the wheel with the maximum traction without having to wait or make any kind of adjustment. It served as a butler, providing the necessary amount of power to the correct wheel, even when one or more wheels of the Tiguan were dangling in the air. Its electronic brain was bustling through the entire course providing just the right amount of power taking care of the wheel slips, hill control and even hill descent. When in off-road mode, whenever the nose was facing down towards earth, the hill descent control automatically activated, taking care of the downhill speed and braking.

The Tiguan's electronic steering is quick for everyday drivability. Here deep in the dusty trails, it proved even more useful. This showed in the slalom times where it was the quickest, with the least amount of drama and clean through the cones (enduring just one penalty). Most of the credit goes to the adroit ESP which kept the steering quick despite the regular lack of traction.

Another commendable performance of the Tiguan came in the beaker test. With just 70ml water spilt from a 500ml beaker, it surprisingly kept better composure through the course than the other four 4x4s we had. Undoubtedly, the Tiguan's soft-roader's manners came into play here helping it provide a cushioned ride through the terrain. Meanwhile, the power on tap was put feverously down in the acceleration and braking test. Here, it hit the 0-40kmph speed in the dirt with a brisk time of 5.4 seconds and spanned a distance of 30m – second to the formidable Thar. This means the Tiguan is quite quick, be it on-road or off it and to an extent even quicker than the Tiguan TDI. And all you have to do is just press a button to engage the off-road mode and the Tiguan will take care of most of the difficult terrain. Lastly, the Wolfsburg's soft-roader sits four and a half metres in length but was still the smallest four-door (because, Thar) SUV in our motley crew. This compact dimension worked in its favour.

Overall, the Tiguan remained as arduous with its petrol-powered heart as it was with its erstwhile diesel engine. And amongst its company, gained huge admiration as well.