Isuzu V-Cross: CarWale Off-Road Day 2021

2021 CarWale Off-Road Day performance?

The sharp left into the gymkhana arena immediately threw up its first major hurdle — visibility. The windshield and side windows are not large enough to give you a clear outside view. Add more than three metres of metal, glass, and truck-bed behind the driver’s seat into the mix and you have to be careful around obstacles, like the shrivelled but sharp branch of a dried-up tree jutting into the course. Now, the momentum is enough to easily take the V-Cross up the steep slope. But the challenge is to come to a full stop just before the apex of the slope, wait five seconds, and then move forward while also getting ready to take a sharp right to avoid the deep fall into a man-made lake on the other side.

The combination of an almost 5.3-metre overall length, front tyres pushing outward due to the 4H mode being engaged, and the disadvantage of low visibility meant taking two corrections to make the turn. And there was a trio of problems making this turn even more daunting — the steering wheel, the clutch pedal, and, most irritatingly, the gear shifter. Quick-shifting from reverse to first gear is dangerous, with no reverse-lock mechanism (which prevents shifting into reverse by mistake) and the very vague shift-gates, there was at least one instance where the D-Max threatened to spectacularly jump into the lake while I expected it to go in reverse.

A quick right and sweeping left corner later, we arrived at the shortcut — a path reserved for the D-Max, Thar, and Wrangler. The shortcut would test an off-roader’s ability to conform to the terrain, twisting the chassis, and using the full range of suspension travel to keep all the wheels on the ground — maximum traction, maximum forward momentum.

All of us at CarWale hold mechanical sympathy in high regard, so the V-Cross had to be driven with a little extra care to not bash the front bumper and the side-steps over the undulating ground of the shortcut. The tyres protested a bit, but a good line through the troughs and crests along with just enough momentum made the obstacle feel less challenging than it looked. A mini wall-ride-like section followed, and the V-Cross’ flexibility was on full display again. Watching the mirrors (with some difficulty) so that the rear end wouldn’t clip the marker cones, the huge pickup truck managed to make the obstacle look mild.

A quick dash through two sharp left turns followed by a long winding left sweeping corner in between, the finish line quickly approached in a turbocharged diesel howl. That said, the ‘All Mighty’ hulk needs better brakes to be brought to a standstill and the slow-acting ABS did help shorten the braking distance a bit. If it was by design or by luck, we do not know.

With a time of 02:05, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross recorded the slowest time around the gymkhana track. Its immense size, low visibility, heavy controls, and inability to be driven with finesse prevented it from doing better. Of course, it could be improved with knobby tyres, by removing the side steps and adding a lifted front bumper, but in stock form, it is intended more like a large people and luggage carrier with all-terrain capability than an outright obstacle-pummelling off-roader.