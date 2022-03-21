2022 Lexus NX350h First Drive Review

Engine and performance

This Lexus NX350h is powered by 2.5-litre hybrid petrol that produces 187bhp/239Nm but also gets two electric motors producing 179bp/270Nm (front) and 53bhp/121Nm (rear) ensuring that you are never short of motivation. Transmission duties are taken care of by a CVT and there is AWD for low grip conditions.

When you thumb the starter button, the car comes to life in EV mode and brings the petrol engine into play either if the input on the gas pedal is heavy or if you cross speeds beyond 30-40kmph. In EV mode the car is very quiet, refined and paints a nice picture of what you can expect from the Lexus SUV family of the future. The switch from electric mode to ICE is seamless with just a muted burble as the engine comes to life.

On the go, with over 400Nm of torque, you are never short of punch and in the short time that we got with the car; we can tell that highway cruising ability will not be an issue at all and you should be able to munch up the kilometres without much effort. What’s more, if you attempt to launch the car from a standstill (in sport mode), it picks up speed at a surprisingly fast rate for a vehicle of this size. In fact, Lexus claims a 0-100kmph time of 7.7 seconds and we suspect that in our real-world tests, it will achieve this number or maybe even go faster!

You get two driving modes, eco and sport and as their name suggests, alters the response of the throttle. It’s a bit muted in eco mode and is most useful at city speeds where the pace is constant but not all that fast. Switching to sport mode gets the engine to hold the revs for longer allowing you to build up speed and is useful on the highways.