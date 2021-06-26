Skoda Kushaq exterior dimensions revealed

Skoda India is all set to launch and announce the prices of the Kushaq on 28 June. Ahead of its official launch, the Czech carmaker has revealed the exterior dimensions of the mid-size SUV. Now, undoubtedly it looks smaller and compact than its chief rivals – the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos, however, it manages to excel with a surprisingly longer wheelbase. Let us compare the complete dimensions of the Kushaq with the adversary. We have already driven the Kushaq and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Skoda Kushaq is built on the new MQB A0 IN platform that has been specifically tuned and re-engineered for India. Length-wise, the Kushaq breaches the four-metre mark measuring 4,225mm. Whereas, the Hyundai Creta is a good 75mm longer at 4,300mm. The Kia Seltos is the longest of the lot with a length of 4,315mm. The width of the Kushaq is an incommodious 1,760mm that also reflects in the rear seat space. Seating three occupants at the back will be an unpleasant affair. The Creta and the Seltos are comparatively wider at 1,790mm and 1,800mm, respectively.

Dimensions Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Length 4225mm 4300mm 4315mm Width 1760mm 1790mm 1800mm Height 1612mm 1635mm 1645mm Wheelbase 2651mm 2610mm 2610mm

The wheelbase is where the Kushaq really excels. At 2,651mm, the Kushaq has an upper hand over the Koreans that scale at 2,610mm. This also results in shorter front and rear overhangs that devoid the Kushaq of a captivating road presence. The baby SUV stands at a height of 1,612mm that is marginally lower than the Creta’s 1,635mm and Seltos’ 1,645mm. All in all, except for the stretched distance between the axles, it’s the game of the antagonists in the size department.