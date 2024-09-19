MG Windsor EV’s full price range to be announced tomorrow

Available in three variants and with one powertrain option

Introductory price of Rs. 9.99 lakh

The full price range of the MG Windsor EV will be announced tomorrow, 20 September. The automaker launched the car in India on 11 September but had only announced a shock entry-level pricing of Rs. 9.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and this is factoring the automaker’s BaaS (Battery as a Service) add-on. We have detailed how BaaS works in a separate story linked below.

The only powertrain on offer is a 38kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 331km. The electric motor powering the front wheels produces 134bhp and 200Nm. You get four drive modes as part of the deal – Eco, Eco+, normal, and Sport.

In terms of features, the top-spec Essence variant gets a panoramic glass roof, 360-degree camera, dual digital screens, connected car technology, and a powered driver’s seat. The party piece is a 135-degree reclining rear seat back for the second row. We have driven the car and our review for the same will go live on 21 September at 11.00 am.

The Windsor EV is the automaker’s third EV for India and going by the expected pricing will find a place between the Comet EV and ZS EV. There are three variants – Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, of which we only have the price of the Excite variant.