    BMW X7 Signature Edition launched at Rs. 1.33 crore

    • Sports Swarovski crystal DRLs 
    • Gets unique paint options 

    BMW India has launched yet another limited edition based on their existing line-up of vehicles. This time around, it is the X7 Signature Edition, which will be locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant. Priced at Rs. 1.33 crore, the SUV will be available only in the petrol xDrive40i variant and in limited numbers. 

    BMW X7 Dashboard

    On the outside, the car gets what BMW calls crystal headlamps with Swarovski glass-cut crystals in the front creating a unique light effect. You also get to choose from some unique paint options for the X7. Inside, the X7 Signature Edition gets the same package as the standard car, which means one gets to experience the curved main display, driver-oriented cockpit, and the new ambient light bar extending from the centre stack to the passenger side. 

    BMW X7 Sunroof/Moonroof

    For this new edition, BMW is offering an ambient air package, which includes over 15,000 individual light points. These can be altered via the ambient light setting to create a light pattern. The X7 also gets crystal door pins to add to the overall aesthetic appeal. 

    The 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, in-line petrol engine remains the same for the Signature Edition. It makes 381bhp and 520Nm of torque between 1,800rpm and 5,000rpm. The SUV can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 5.8 seconds. Additionally, the engine features a 48V electrical motor that with a power output of 12bhp and torque output of 200Nm, helps achieve more efficiency.

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    Rs. 1.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
