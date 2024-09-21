Kia EV9 to be offered in five exterior colour options

To be launched alongside the new-gen Kia Carnival

Two interior themes to be on offer

Kia India will reveal the prices of its new flagship SUV for India, the EV9. This new all-electric SUV will be offered in six-seater guise in a single top-spec GT-Line AWD version. We recently revealed the information regarding the variants, powertrain, and features. Now, we have the details of the exterior colour and interior theme options of the new Kia EV9.

The upcoming Kia EV9 will be offered in five exterior paint hues, namely, Snow White Pearl, Pebble Gray, Panthera Metal, Aurora Black Pearl, and Ocean Blue. The alloy wheels will be of 20-inch size with a dual-tone triangular pattern.

As for the interior, customers can choose from two themes – white and black and brown and black. Feature-wise, the EV9 will offer an extensive list including twin 12.3-inch displays, wireless smartphone connectivity, dual sunroof, multi-zone climate control, powered first row and second row, ventilated and massage function, 360-degree surround camera with blind spot monitor, and a Level 2 ADAS suite.

Powering the EV9 will be a 99.8kWh battery pack with a claimed driving range of 561km (ARAI-certified). Upon its launch, the Kia EV9 will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQB, Range Rover Velar, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Land Rover Defender, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, and other similarly priced SUVs.