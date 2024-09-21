CarWale
    MG Windsor EV variant-wise prices announced

    Aditya Nadkarni

    MG Windsor EV variant-wise prices announced
    • Outright purchase prices start at Rs. 13.5 lakh
    • Bookings to begin on 3 October

    JSW MG Motor India has announced the variant-wise prices of the Windsor EV, starting at Rs. 13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices mentioned here are not applicable under the BaaS (Battery as a Service) program but for outright purchase. The bookings of this model will commence on 3 October.

    The MG Windsor EV is available in three variants called Excite, Exclusive, and Essence, priced at Rs. 13.5 lakh, Rs. 14.5 lakh, and Rs. 15.5 lakh, (all prices, ex-showroom), respectively. Customers can choose from a range of four paints - Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green.

    Key highlights of the new Windsor EV include an assured 60 per cent buyback value after three years or 45,000 km, free charging for the first year at public chargers using the eHub by MG app, and a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

    Propelling the MG Windsor EV is a 38kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that generates 134bhp and 200Nm of torque. The car returns an ARAI-certified range of 332km on a single full charge. Additionally, there are four drive modes on offer, namely Eco, Eco+, Normal, and Sport. We have driven the 2024 MG Windsor EV and our review will be live at 11 AM on 23 September.

    MG Windsor EV
    Rs. 13.50 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    MG Windsor EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 14.35 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 14.36 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 14.39 Lakh
    PuneRs. 14.35 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.24 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.16 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 14.37 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 14.35 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.54 Lakh

