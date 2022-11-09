Ferrari SF90 Challenge spied at ‘Ring with track-only upgrades

- Wears a massive rear wing and aero upgrades

- 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 makes close to 1000bhp

Ferrari has already revealed their Le Man's contender in the form of the 499P. Now, spied on Nurburgring is an SF90 prototype wearing a similar livery. This test mule could be the high-performance, track-focused version, which will take the ‘Challenge’ moniker.

The prototype was seen wearing a massive rear wing which isn’t road-legal. And with the added sponsor stickers on the body, it might appear as a prototype for a race car. Apart from the rear wing, the prototype has a reworked front end, a different panel for housing front sensors, additional air inlets, and raised rear windscreen, which is nothing like the one on the production version of the SF90 Stradale.

Powertrain details for this Challenge version are still kept under wrap. But we expect the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, along with its three electric motors, to be dialled up in order to produce close to 1000 horsepower. With its aerodynamic tweaks and increased output, the SF90 Challenge will also cut down some additional weight.

The global premiere of the Ferrari SF90 Challenge is most likely to happen before the turn of the calendar. With a limited production run, it will also be as exclusive for Ferrari aficionados.