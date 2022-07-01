BMW pulls the plug on i3; production ceases after 2.5 lakh units

- Swansong ‘HomeRun’ edition introduced

- Was produced at the Leipzig plant

Eight and a half years since its launch, BMW has finally bid farewell to the i3. The first fully-electric large-series production model from BMW, the i3 had a production run of 2,50,000 units, last of which rolled out just a few days ago from the Leipzig facility.

Celebrating the last hurrah of the i3, BMW introduced an ultra-limited HomeRun edition – only 10 units have been produced. It is finished in BMW Individual’s Frozen paint – Dark Grey and Frozen Red II. The HomeRun edition also gets 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design, an electrically operated glass roof, solar control glazing and an adaptive LED headlight setup.

As for the i3’s life, the electric supermini was way ahead of its time when it was first introduced in 2011 as a concept followed by the production version that was launched in 2013. Along with the i8, the i3 was the flagbearer of what is now BMW’s ‘i’ electric sub-brand. Apart from being a pure EV, the i3 also had a unique range-extender version which employed a two-cylinder petrol engine to charge up the batteries instead of driving the wheels. The i3 made use of BMW’s CRPF for its bodyshell, it debuted the first-gen of BMW’s electric powertrain, and it had lots of recycled plastic for the cabin.

The i3 was sold in over 74 countries but sadly it was never on sale in India. The Leipzig will now be used to produce e-drive components and electric Mini Countryman from next year. It will be the first production facility to make both BMW and Mini models together.