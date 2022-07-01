CarWale
    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    160 Views
    BMW pulls the plug on i3; production ceases after 2.5 lakh units

    -        Swansong ‘HomeRun’ edition introduced

    -         Was produced at the Leipzig plant

    Eight and a half years since its launch, BMW has finally bid farewell to the i3. The first fully-electric large-series production model from BMW, the i3 had a production run of 2,50,000 units, last of which rolled out just a few days ago from the Leipzig facility.

    BMW i8 [2014] Right Front Three Quarter

    Celebrating the last hurrah of the i3, BMW introduced an ultra-limited HomeRun edition – only 10 units have been produced. It is finished in BMW Individual’s Frozen paint – Dark Grey and Frozen Red II. The HomeRun edition also gets 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a double-spoke design, an electrically operated glass roof, solar control glazing and an adaptive LED headlight setup. 

    BMW i8 [2014] Right Front Three Quarter

    As for the i3’s life, the electric supermini was way ahead of its time when it was first introduced in 2011 as a concept followed by the production version that was launched in 2013. Along with the i8, the i3 was the flagbearer of what is now BMW’s ‘i’ electric sub-brand. Apart from being a pure EV, the i3 also had a unique range-extender version which employed a two-cylinder petrol engine to charge up the batteries instead of driving the wheels. The i3 made use of BMW’s CRPF for its bodyshell, it debuted the first-gen of BMW’s electric powertrain, and it had lots of recycled plastic for the cabin.

    BMW i8 [2014] Right Front Three Quarter

    The i3 was sold in over 74 countries but sadly it was never on sale in India. The Leipzig will now be used to produce e-drive components and electric Mini Countryman from next year. It will be the first production facility to make both BMW and Mini models together.

    BMW i8 [2014] Right Front Three Quarter
