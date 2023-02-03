CarWale

    Tata Motors announces discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in February 2023

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The benefits are applicable till February 28, 2023

    - Discounts available on Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari 

    Indian automaker, Tata Motors continues to register positive growth in sales in the country. In an effort to further strengthen its sales in the Indian market, Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 35,000 in February 2023. The benefits are applicable on models such as Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari purchased before 28 February, 2023. Interested customers are advised to reach out to their nearest Tata Motors dealership to learn more about the additional offers. 

    Read below to learn more about the model-wise applicable offers –

    Tata Harrier

    All variants of the Tata Harrier attract a total discount of Rs 35,000. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 25,000 and a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000.

    Tata Safari

    Like the Harrier, Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 35,000 for all variants of the Safari. The benefits include an exchange discount of Rs 25,000 and a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000. 

    Tata Altroz

    The Tata Altroz diesel variants attract a total discount of Rs 25,000. This includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a consumer scheme of Rs 15,000. 

    On the other hand, the petrol version offers a total discount of Rs 20,000. This includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. 

    Tata Tigor

    Tata Motors has announced discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on the Tigor compact sedan. The CNG version attracts the maximum benefit, which includes a consumer scheme of Rs 15,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000. The regular petrol variants offer benefits of up to Rs 20,000, which includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000.

    Tata Tiago

    All variants of Tata Tiago in both petrol and CNG guise offer a total discount of Rs 20,000. This includes a consumer scheme of Rs 10,000 and an exchange discount of Rs 10,000.

