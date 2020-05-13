Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo: Interior dimensions compared

May 13, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
21777 Views
A comparison road test of : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo

Introduction

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Recently, we brought you a detailed comparison of the real-world fuel efficiency between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo. Although, fuel economy is of utmost importance, the cabin of a car is where you spend most of your time in. So, here's a quick comparison of the interior dimensions of both these compact yet fun-to-drive hatchbacks.

Cabin Space - Front

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

On the outside, the Ford Figo is a larger car compared to the Grand i10 Nios, but that doesn't necessarily make it better than the Hyundai. The Nios offers a better legroom of 860mm up front, and it also has more headroom. But the Figo aces it by offering more shoulder room and better support with a backrest height of 630mm.

Front RowHyundai Grand i10 NiosFord Figo
Legroom (max/min)860/650mm700/660mm
Headroom (max/min)1000mm980mm
Shoulder Room1300mm1350mm
Backrest Height600mm630mm
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

Cabin Space - Rear

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

While both the cars were neck to neck at the front, the Ford Figo clearly wins it here. It offers 20mm more legroom and 30mm more headroom, compared to the Nios. But, it simply shines when it comes to shoulder room, as, at 1290mm, it offers 100mm more space than the Hyundai. The Nios, though, offers marginally better under thigh support and improved seating comfort for rear occupants.

Second RowHyundai Grand i10 NiosFord Figo
Legroom (max/min)850/640mm870/620mm
Ideal Legroom700mm710mm
Headroom 900mm930mm
Shoulder Room1190mm1290mm
Seat Base Length490mm470mm
Backrest Height600mm570mm
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

Boot Space Capacity

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

In this department, both the cars offer nearly similar boot capacities, but the Nios gets a bigger boot at 260-litres compared to 257-litres in the Figo. However, a higher loading lip height of 750mm means you'll have to put more efforts while loading luggage in the Nios.

Boot SpaceHyundai Grand i10 NiosFord Figo
Length/Width/Height610/1040/530mm600/990/550mm
Boot space capacity260 litres257 litres
Loading Lip Height750mm710mm
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

Conclusion

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

While both the cars are closely stacked against each other, it is the Ford Figo that has better interior space owing to it bigger dimensions.

Photos

