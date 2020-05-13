Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo: Interior dimensions compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Recently, we brought you a detailed comparison of the real-world fuel efficiency between the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo. Although, fuel economy is of utmost importance, the cabin of a car is where you spend most of your time in. So, here's a quick comparison of the interior dimensions of both these compact yet fun-to-drive hatchbacks.
On the outside, the Ford Figo is a larger car compared to the Grand i10 Nios, but that doesn't necessarily make it better than the Hyundai. The Nios offers a better legroom of 860mm up front, and it also has more headroom. But the Figo aces it by offering more shoulder room and better support with a backrest height of 630mm.
|Front Row
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Ford Figo
|Legroom (max/min)
|860/650mm
|700/660mm
|Headroom (max/min)
|1000mm
|980mm
|Shoulder Room
|1300mm
|1350mm
|Backrest Height
|600mm
|630mm
While both the cars were neck to neck at the front, the Ford Figo clearly wins it here. It offers 20mm more legroom and 30mm more headroom, compared to the Nios. But, it simply shines when it comes to shoulder room, as, at 1290mm, it offers 100mm more space than the Hyundai. The Nios, though, offers marginally better under thigh support and improved seating comfort for rear occupants.
|Second Row
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Ford Figo
|Legroom (max/min)
|850/640mm
|870/620mm
|Ideal Legroom
|700mm
|710mm
|Headroom
|900mm
|930mm
|Shoulder Room
|1190mm
|1290mm
|Seat Base Length
|490mm
|470mm
|Backrest Height
|600mm
|570mm
In this department, both the cars offer nearly similar boot capacities, but the Nios gets a bigger boot at 260-litres compared to 257-litres in the Figo. However, a higher loading lip height of 750mm means you'll have to put more efforts while loading luggage in the Nios.
|Boot Space
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|Ford Figo
|Length/Width/Height
|610/1040/530mm
|600/990/550mm
|Boot space capacity
|260 litres
|257 litres
|Loading Lip Height
|750mm
|710mm
While both the cars are closely stacked against each other, it is the Ford Figo that has better interior space owing to it bigger dimensions.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 6 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 6.23 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 5.72 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 6.06 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 5.72 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 5.96 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 5.73 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 5.72 Lakh onwards
