Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo: Interior dimensions compared

While both the cars were neck to neck at the front, the Ford Figo clearly wins it here. It offers 20mm more legroom and 30mm more headroom, compared to the Nios. But, it simply shines when it comes to shoulder room, as, at 1290mm, it offers 100mm more space than the Hyundai. The Nios, though, offers marginally better under thigh support and improved seating comfort for rear occupants.

Second Row Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Legroom (max/min) 850/640mm 870/620mm Ideal Legroom 700mm 710mm Headroom 900mm 930mm Shoulder Room 1190mm 1290mm Seat Base Length 490mm 470mm Backrest Height 600mm 570mm