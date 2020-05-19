Kia Seltos vs Nissan Kicks – Interior Dimensions Compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.
We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More
You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:
Car buyers are spoilt for choice in the fiercely-contested crossover segment today. Kia marked its entry into the Indian market in this segment with the Seltos, which offers high-level of quality on the inside and some radical styling on the outside. Another car in the segment which made its name for its contemporary styling was the Nissan Kicks. And it is surprisingly spacious on the inside too. So if you are looking for an SUV with standout styling and a roomy cabin, which of the two make a viable buy, let’s find out.
As funky and quirky the exterior of both these crossovers are, the cabin is equally sophisticated and modern in design. Where the Seltos has a well-laid-out dash with high-quality materials, the Kicks' cabin is clean and straightforward. And the Kicks compensates for slightly shorter legroom (820mm compared to Seltos’ 850mm) by offering more headroom. In terms of shoulder room, there’s a difference of just 20mm in the favour of the Kia, at 1340mm.
The simple dash design in the Kicks is no-nonsense and pretty basic. In comparison, the Seltos’ cabin is thoroughly modern. It’s packed with features, has good visibility, comes with ventilated seats, and has ample storage space. Everything else in the Seltos is simply the best-in-segment. Round One to Kia.
|Front Cabin
|Kia Seltos
|Nissan Kicks
|Legroom(Max/min)
|850/620mm
|820/630mm
|Headroom
|940mm
|970mm
|Shoulder room
|1340mm
|1320mm
|Backrest height
|620mm
|630mm
In the second row, the Seltos offers more legroom. But the shoulder room is comparatively less than what you get in the Kicks (1320mm in the Kicks and 1260mm in the Seltos). The Nissan also manages to offer 10mm of more headroom in comparison.
The bench seat of both these cars offers adequate thigh and back support to the occupants. What’s more, the nicely contoured backrest combined with the near-flat floor and rear AC vents help sitting in the back for long easier. Three people could sit abreast comfortably in the Nissan. But the Seltos offers two-step backrest recline. A tie in Round Two.
|Rear
|Kia Seltos
|Nissan Kicks
|Legroom(Max/min)
|850/620mm
|840/640mm
|Ideal legroom
|700mm
|680mm
|Headroom
|940mm
|950mm
|Shoulder room
|1260mm
|1320mm
|Seat base length
|480mm
|470mm
|Backrest height
|600mm
|590mm
The Seltos’ boot space of 433 litres is best-in-segment. Even though the Kicks’ boot is longer and taller, it falls short at 400 litres. Moreover, the lack of split-folding rear seats in the Kicks is a letdown. So the Seltos wins the final round.
|Boot
|Kia Seltos
|Nissan Kicks
|Boot Space
|443 litres
|400 litres
|Length/width/height
|850/1020/400mm
|960/990/510mm
|Loading lip height
|760mm
|730mm
With its modern and well-thought-out cabin, the Seltos emerges as a winner here. You also get loads of trim levels to choose from along with a long list of features. But the Kicks would be the preferred choice for those looking for a slightly more spacious and no-fuss cabin. It may be down on some equipment, but the Kicks’ interior is still as likeable as its funky exterior.
Pictures by Kapil Angane
Also Read:
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 12.02 Lakh onwards
|Delhi
|₹ 11.11 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 11.57 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 11.67 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 11.47 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 11.02 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 11 Lakh onwards
₹ 9.89 Lakh
₹ 24.95 Lakh
17th Jun 2020₹ 90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Jun 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 14L
Jun 2020 (Tentative)₹ 33L - ₹ 44L
Jun 2020 (Tentative)₹ 1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Jun 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 11L
₹ 3.71 - 4.99L
0 Reviews
₹ 9.89 - 17.34L
56 Reviews
₹ 5.64 - 8.96L
431 Reviews
₹ 7.59 - 11.21L
397 Reviews
₹ 6.50 - 8.31L
225 Reviews
Car tips, advice & guides from our expertsTips & Advice
Select your city to avail offers
Currently available only in