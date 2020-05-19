Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Seltos vs Nissan Kicks – Interior Dimensions Compared

May 19, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
48691 Views
A comparison road test of : Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks

Introduction

Kia Seltos Exterior

Car buyers are spoilt for choice in the fiercely-contested crossover segment today. Kia marked its entry into the Indian market in this segment with the Seltos, which offers high-level of quality on the inside and some radical styling on the outside. Another car in the segment which made its name for its contemporary styling was the Nissan Kicks. And it is surprisingly spacious on the inside too. So if you are looking for an SUV with standout styling and a roomy cabin, which of the two make a viable buy, let’s find out. 

Front Cabin

Kia Seltos Front-Seats

As funky and quirky the exterior of both these crossovers are, the cabin is equally sophisticated and modern in design. Where the Seltos has a well-laid-out dash with high-quality materials, the Kicks' cabin is clean and straightforward. And the Kicks compensates for slightly shorter legroom (820mm compared to Seltos’ 850mm) by offering more headroom. In terms of shoulder room, there’s a difference of just 20mm in the favour of the Kia, at 1340mm.

Nissan-Kicks-Interior

The simple dash design in the Kicks is no-nonsense and pretty basic. In comparison, the Seltos’ cabin is thoroughly modern. It’s packed with features, has good visibility, comes with ventilated seats, and has ample storage space. Everything else in the Seltos is simply the best-in-segment. Round One to Kia.

Front CabinKia Seltos Nissan Kicks
Legroom(Max/min)850/620mm820/630mm
Headroom940mm970mm
Shoulder room1340mm1320mm
Backrest height620mm630mm

Rear Cabin

In the second row, the Seltos offers more legroom. But the shoulder room is comparatively less than what you get in the Kicks (1320mm in the Kicks and 1260mm in the Seltos). The Nissan also manages to offer 10mm of more headroom in comparison. 

Kia Seltos Rear Seat Space

The bench seat of both these cars offers adequate thigh and back support to the occupants. What’s more, the nicely contoured backrest combined with the near-flat floor and rear AC vents help sitting in the back for long easier. Three people could sit abreast comfortably in the Nissan. But the Seltos offers two-step backrest recline. A tie in Round Two.

Nissan-Kicks-Interior
RearKia SeltosNissan Kicks
Legroom(Max/min)850/620mm840/640mm
Ideal legroom700mm680mm
Headroom940mm950mm
Shoulder room1260mm1320mm
Seat base length480mm470mm
Backrest height600mm590mm

Boot Space

Kia Seltos Boot Space

The Seltos’ boot space of 433 litres is best-in-segment. Even though the Kicks’ boot is longer and taller, it falls short at 400 litres. Moreover, the lack of split-folding rear seats in the Kicks is a letdown. So the Seltos wins the final round.

Nissan-Kicks-Interior
BootKia SeltosNissan Kicks
Boot Space 443 litres400 litres
Length/width/height850/1020/400mm960/990/510mm
Loading lip height760mm730mm

Conclusion

Kia Seltos Front view

With its modern and well-thought-out cabin, the Seltos emerges as a winner here. You also get loads of trim levels to choose from along with a long list of features. But the Kicks would be the preferred choice for those looking for a slightly more spacious and no-fuss cabin. It may be down on some equipment, but the Kicks’ interior is still as likeable as its funky exterior.

Nissan-Kicks-Exterior

Pictures by Kapil Angane

Also Read:

Kia Seltos Road Test Review

2019 Nissan Kicks Road Test

Photos

