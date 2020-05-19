Kia Seltos vs Nissan Kicks – Interior Dimensions Compared

As funky and quirky the exterior of both these crossovers are, the cabin is equally sophisticated and modern in design. Where the Seltos has a well-laid-out dash with high-quality materials, the Kicks' cabin is clean and straightforward. And the Kicks compensates for slightly shorter legroom (820mm compared to Seltos’ 850mm) by offering more headroom. In terms of shoulder room, there’s a difference of just 20mm in the favour of the Kia, at 1340mm.

The simple dash design in the Kicks is no-nonsense and pretty basic. In comparison, the Seltos’ cabin is thoroughly modern. It’s packed with features, has good visibility, comes with ventilated seats, and has ample storage space. Everything else in the Seltos is simply the best-in-segment. Round One to Kia.