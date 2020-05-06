Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Interior dimensions compared

On the outset, the Kwid is longer and wider than the S-Presso, so it should be more spacious. But, the story is starkly different as it’s the S-Presso that has better interior space at the front. While both cars offer similar maximum legroom of 840mm, the Kwid has better minimum legroom. That said, the S-Presso has better headroom (950mm) despite having taller seats.

Surprisingly, although the S-Presso is narrower than the Kwid, its shoulder room of 1220mm is higher than the Kwid's space of 1150mm. Even the front seats are more supportive in the S-Presso with a backrest height of 590mm, compared to 550mm in the Kwid.