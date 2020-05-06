Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • Expert Reviews
  • Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Interior dimensions compared

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Interior dimensions compared

May 06, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
22725 Views
A comparison road test of : Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Introduction

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior

Entry-level hatchbacks are a stepping stone for buyers in the world of four-wheelers. A lot depends on the car's styling and features on offer. However, one important aspect is interior space and comfort. After all, that's where you'll spend most of your time while driving the car. So, here is a quick comparison between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid to see which car has better interior space management.

Cabin Space - Front

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front-Seats

On the outset, the Kwid is longer and wider than the S-Presso, so it should be more spacious. But, the story is starkly different as it’s the S-Presso that has better interior space at the front. While both cars offer similar maximum legroom of 840mm, the Kwid has better minimum legroom. That said, the S-Presso has better headroom (950mm) despite having taller seats.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Front-Seats

Surprisingly, although the S-Presso is narrower than the Kwid, its shoulder room of 1220mm is higher than the Kwid's space of 1150mm. Even the front seats are more supportive in the S-Presso with a backrest height of 590mm, compared to 550mm in the Kwid.

Front RowMaruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault Kwid
Legroom (max/min)840/610mm840/680mm
Headroom (max/min)950mm940mm
Shoulder Room1220mm1150mm
Backrest Height590mm550mm

Cabin Space - Rear

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rear Seat Space

Round at the back, the story is somewhat different. The S-Presso has more legroom and headroom, but the Kwid has better seating comfort. The Kiwd has more shoulder room (1170mm), while seat base length and the backrest height is better than the S-Presso. And this is directly proportionate to the comparatively wider dimensions of the Kwid.

Second RowMaruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault Kwid
Legroom (max/min)900/660mm780/580mm
Ideal Legroom660mm640mm
Headroom 910mm900mm
Shoulder Room1140mm1170mm
Seat Base Length440mm490mm
Backrest Height500mm510mm
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Rear Seat Space

Boot Space Capacity

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Boot Space

The bigger dimensions of the Kwid are apparent in the boot space department as well. It has a capacity of 279-litres as against 240-litres in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The Kwid's boot area is well-carved-out and is wider and longer than the S-Presso's.

Boot SpaceMaruti Suzuki S-PressoRenault Kwid
Length/Width/Height600/880/570mm680/950/530mm
Boot space capacity240 litres279 litres
Loading Lip Height750mm740mm
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Boot Space

Conclusion

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Exterior

So, there you have it. Both cars are neck to neck when it comes to interior space. The S-Presso is the outright winner when it comes to front seat room and comfort, while the Kwid is a better suit at the back, but only by a small margin. We have driven both the cars, and the S-Presso was the clear winner by the virtue of being the better-engineered car.

Photos

