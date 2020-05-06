Maruti Suzuki S-Presso vs Renault Kwid: Interior dimensions compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.
We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More
You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:
Entry-level hatchbacks are a stepping stone for buyers in the world of four-wheelers. A lot depends on the car's styling and features on offer. However, one important aspect is interior space and comfort. After all, that's where you'll spend most of your time while driving the car. So, here is a quick comparison between the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Renault Kwid to see which car has better interior space management.
On the outset, the Kwid is longer and wider than the S-Presso, so it should be more spacious. But, the story is starkly different as it’s the S-Presso that has better interior space at the front. While both cars offer similar maximum legroom of 840mm, the Kwid has better minimum legroom. That said, the S-Presso has better headroom (950mm) despite having taller seats.
Surprisingly, although the S-Presso is narrower than the Kwid, its shoulder room of 1220mm is higher than the Kwid's space of 1150mm. Even the front seats are more supportive in the S-Presso with a backrest height of 590mm, compared to 550mm in the Kwid.
|Front Row
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Renault Kwid
|Legroom (max/min)
|840/610mm
|840/680mm
|Headroom (max/min)
|950mm
|940mm
|Shoulder Room
|1220mm
|1150mm
|Backrest Height
|590mm
|550mm
Round at the back, the story is somewhat different. The S-Presso has more legroom and headroom, but the Kwid has better seating comfort. The Kiwd has more shoulder room (1170mm), while seat base length and the backrest height is better than the S-Presso. And this is directly proportionate to the comparatively wider dimensions of the Kwid.
|Second Row
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Renault Kwid
|Legroom (max/min)
|900/660mm
|780/580mm
|Ideal Legroom
|660mm
|640mm
|Headroom
|910mm
|900mm
|Shoulder Room
|1140mm
|1170mm
|Seat Base Length
|440mm
|490mm
|Backrest Height
|500mm
|510mm
The bigger dimensions of the Kwid are apparent in the boot space department as well. It has a capacity of 279-litres as against 240-litres in the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. The Kwid's boot area is well-carved-out and is wider and longer than the S-Presso's.
|Boot Space
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Renault Kwid
|Length/Width/Height
|600/880/570mm
|680/950/530mm
|Boot space capacity
|240 litres
|279 litres
|Loading Lip Height
|750mm
|740mm
So, there you have it. Both cars are neck to neck when it comes to interior space. The S-Presso is the outright winner when it comes to front seat room and comfort, while the Kwid is a better suit at the back, but only by a small margin. We have driven both the cars, and the S-Presso was the clear winner by the virtue of being the better-engineered car.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
|Delhi, Delhi
|₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 3.75 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
₹ 3.02 Lakh
₹ 4.99 Lakh
₹ 8.59 Lakh
₹ 9.5 Lakh
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 14L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 18L - ₹ 25L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 6L - ₹ 8L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 14L
₹ 3.71 - 4.99L
0 Reviews
₹ 9.89 - 17.34L
56 Reviews
₹ 5.64 - 8.96L
431 Reviews
₹ 7.59 - 11.21L
397 Reviews
₹ 6.50 - 8.31L
225 Reviews
Car tips, advice & guides from our expertsTips & Advice
Select your city to avail offers
Currently available only in