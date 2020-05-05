Maruti Suzuki Ertiga vs Mahindra Marazzo: Interior Dimensions Compared

Moving on to the second row, the Marazzo continues to offer more space, thanks to its longer wheelbase. But the scooped roof of the Ertiga manages to offer more headspace than what you get in the air-con mounted roof of the Marazzo. Also, it must be noted that the Ertiga is sold only with a bench-type seat in the second row. So if you want captain seating in the middle, you’d either have to get the Marazzo or opt for the XL6 from Nexa.

Getting in and out from both vehicles is easy, but the Ertiga has a lower ingress. Even the under-thigh support of the Ertiga is better since the bench is a tad longer, but the tall backrest in Marazzo’s captain seats are much better and very supportive. The use of light coloured material adds to the sense of space as well. However, we think the Marazzo is the winner here simply because it is more spacious.