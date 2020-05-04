Hyundai Grandi10 Nios vs Ford Figo diesel: Performance figures compared

Hyundai launched the new Grandi10 in the form of the Nios, which goes up against the Ford Figo Blu. The diesel Nios gets a 74bhp three-cylinder engine, while the Figo is a more powerful oil-burner with a 99bhp four-cylinder unit. We've driven both cars and there's a great deal we've told you about it in our comparison test. Here in this story we are going to highlight the performance figures of these hatchbacks.