Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • Expert Reviews
  • Hyundai Grandi10 Nios vs Ford Figo diesel: Performance figures compared

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios vs Ford Figo diesel: Performance figures compared

May 04, 2020, 10:00 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
15609 Views
A comparison road test of : Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Ford Figo

Introduction

Hyundai launched the new Grandi10 in the form of the Nios, which goes up against the Ford Figo Blu. The diesel Nios gets a 74bhp three-cylinder engine, while the Figo is a more powerful oil-burner with a 99bhp four-cylinder unit. We've driven both cars and there's a great deal we've told you about it in our comparison test. Here in this story we are going to highlight the performance figures of these hatchbacks.

bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale

Acceleration

A. Acceleration

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Driving

The Grandi10 Nios gets to 60kmph in 4.98 seconds and to 100kmph in 12.74 seconds. On the other hand, the Figo Blu is certainly quicker as it took 4.62 seconds to hit 60kmph from standstill and got to 100kmph in just 10.37 seconds.

Roll on times

B. Roll on times

20-80kmph in third gear

40-100kmph in fourth gear

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Driving

In our 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph kick-down tests, the Nios fell short of the Figo when tested against the clock. It completed the 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph in-gear runs in 11.27 seconds and 13.16 seconds respectively. Naturally, the more powerful Figo Blu posted times of just 10.53 seconds and 11.65 seconds respectively.

Conclusion

For an in-depth analysis of more parameters including fuel efficiency, on-road performance etc., click here. It's a complete road test comparison of the new Hyundai Grandi10 Nios versus the Ford Figo Blu.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale

Photos

Ad

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer

Tips, Advice & Guides

Car tips, advice & guides from our experts

Tips & Advice 
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in