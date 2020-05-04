Hyundai Grandi10 Nios vs Ford Figo diesel: Performance figures compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Hyundai launched the new Grandi10 in the form of the Nios, which goes up against the Ford Figo Blu. The diesel Nios gets a 74bhp three-cylinder engine, while the Figo is a more powerful oil-burner with a 99bhp four-cylinder unit. We've driven both cars and there's a great deal we've told you about it in our comparison test. Here in this story we are going to highlight the performance figures of these hatchbacks.
A. Acceleration
0-60kmph
0-100kmph
The Grandi10 Nios gets to 60kmph in 4.98 seconds and to 100kmph in 12.74 seconds. On the other hand, the Figo Blu is certainly quicker as it took 4.62 seconds to hit 60kmph from standstill and got to 100kmph in just 10.37 seconds.
B. Roll on times
20-80kmph in third gear
40-100kmph in fourth gear
In our 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph kick-down tests, the Nios fell short of the Figo when tested against the clock. It completed the 20-80kmph and 40-100kmph in-gear runs in 11.27 seconds and 13.16 seconds respectively. Naturally, the more powerful Figo Blu posted times of just 10.53 seconds and 11.65 seconds respectively.
For an in-depth analysis of more parameters including fuel efficiency, on-road performance etc., click here. It's a complete road test comparison of the new Hyundai Grandi10 Nios versus the Ford Figo Blu.
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
|Delhi, Delhi
|₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
