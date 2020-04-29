Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Ford Figo real-world fuel efficiency figures compared

Please Tell Us Your City
Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.
We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More
You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:
Compact hatchbacks are some of the most desirable cars for their zippy performance, compact dimensions and the kind of kit they offer. Now, making a purchase decision is truly tricky, and one of the major deciding factors is fuel economy. So here, we pit the only compact diesel hatchbacks on offer in India, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo (both manual versions), and take a look at their real-world fuel efficiency figures.
For an average Indian customer, his/her car is predominantly driven in the confines of a city. Here's where fuel-economy takes precedence, while ease of driving and ride quality are put on a back-burner. In CarWale’s real-world fuel efficiency test, the Nios diesel manual being a compact and lighter car, delivered 16.13kmpl in city. On the contrary, the heavier Figo diesel manual covered 14.14km in one litre. The Nios not only offers lower running costs, it also means that you don't have to frequently tank it up.
The story continues in the highway fuel economy department as well, as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios wins here too. Though the Ford Figo's 1.5-litre motor is punchier than the Nios' puny 1.2-litre unit, it's the latter that is more efficient. The Grand i10 Nios diesel returns a fuel economy of 22.74kmpl, while the Figo diesel delivers a tad lower fuel efficiency of 19.67kmpl. And despite being a three-pot motor, the Nios' motor is more refined than the one in the Figo.
So, there you have it. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most fuel efficient hatchback amongst the two. It is also a well-kitted car, along with better fit and finish. However, when it comes to engine performance, ride quality and driving dynamics, the Ford Figo is the better car. We have driven both these cars, and if you wish to know more about them, here's our comprehensive comparison road test.
Pictures by Kapil Angane
|City
|On-Road Prices
|Mumbai
|₹ 5.95 Lakh onwards
|Bangalore
|₹ 6.21 Lakh onwards
|Delhi, Delhi
|₹ 5.64 Lakh onwards
|Pune
|₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
|Hyderabad
|₹ 6.03 Lakh onwards
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
|Chennai
|₹ 5.91 Lakh onwards
|Kolkata
|₹ 5.67 Lakh onwards
|Chandigarh
|₹ 5.68 Lakh onwards
₹ 9.99 Lakh
₹ 6.7 Lakh
₹ 9.31 Lakh
₹ 6.5 Lakh
₹ 5.05 Lakh
₹ 4.58 Lakh
₹ 5.8 Lakh
₹ 6.06 Lakh
₹ 5.81 Lakh
₹ 15.9 Lakh
₹ 18.78 Lakh
₹ 23.86 Lakh
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 14L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 18L - ₹ 25L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 6L - ₹ 8L
May 2020 (Tentative)₹ 10L - ₹ 14L
₹ 3.71 - 4.99L
0 Reviews
₹ 9.89 - 17.34L
56 Reviews
₹ 5.64 - 8.96L
431 Reviews
₹ 7.59 - 11.21L
397 Reviews
₹ 6.50 - 8.31L
225 Reviews
Car tips, advice & guides from our expertsTips & Advice
Select your city to avail offers
Currently available only in