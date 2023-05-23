2023 Honda City 1.5 Petrol Manual First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Honda City any good?

On this top-spec version, you get Honda’s familiar beige and black combination with wood inserts on the dashboard. Everything looks really nice, though we hoped for higher-quality plastics on some of the non-contact surfaces, especially in the front.

The front seats themselves are very spacious and comfortable but the side bolstering is on the softer side and if you do end up driving in an enthusiastic manner then it is not going to hold you in place as tightly as you would expect. One of the City’s strengths across multiple generations has been its ability to draw in the chauffeur-driven crowd and this one carries on the legacy. In the second row, you get more than enough headroom, legroom and knee-room for two occupants to travel in decent comfort. While it would not be an issue for three to travel in the back, the middle occupant will have to contend with a slightly higher seat base, transmission tunnel and AC vents. Finally, the boot at 506 litres for this full ICE version is massive with a wide opening and an acceptable height for the loading lip.

The car that we have driven for this story is a fully loaded ZX petrol MT so that means you get all the bells and whistles that Honda offers with the City range. This list includes the likes of climate control, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, electric sunroof, connected car technology, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, reach and rake adjustment for the steering, rear armrest and AC vents. However, it is missing some crucial feel-good features like a power driver’s seat, 360-degree camera, ventilation for the front seats and a cooled glovebox. In the overall picture, they may not be deal-breakers but in an environment where the City is also fighting SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, every step matters.

All versions of the car get four airbags, while the VX variant onwards you get six airbags as standard. Other safety bits include ABS with EBD, Honda Sensing ADAS technology, stability programme and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. At the time of writing this review, this updated Honda City across all versions had not been subjected to the latest round of GNCAP crash tests.