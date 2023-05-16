Tata Safari Red Dark Edition Review

Is the cabin of the Safari Red Dark any good?

Once inside, where the majority of changes are, it’s an instant realisation that you are sitting in a special edition with its all-red seat upholstery. Thankfully, it wears rich-looking diamond quilting inlays rather than some generic vague design. The texture of the upholstery isn’t soft and plush but has a tight fit and a long-lasting feel to it. There are more red finishes on the grab handlebar and door handles as well. The red upholstery here reminds us of those fancy supercars with flamboyant colours for their interiors.

Apart from the red upholstery, there are newer feature additions the Red Dark brings to the Safari line-up. However, the most prominent feature added to this cabin is the Harman-sourced 10.25-inch touchscreen along with an all-digital driver’s display. It is leaps and bounds ahead of the older screen. But oddly enough, this new touchscreen looks like a sleek tablet stuck on the panel of the older unit’s frame on the dashboard.

Nonetheless, the interface of the new touchscreen is smooth and runs a dark theme, which is nice. There are vertical tiles which make it easy to navigate through the options and you can find what you need in it easily. Inside the main menu, the icons are well defined but could be difficult to read sometimes, mainly owing to the colour that has been used – ochre yellow on black. But we like the touch response; it’s intuitive and isn’t slow by any standard.

Also, part of the update and screen is the 360-degree camera, which is especially helpful for newer drivers. Its picture quality is good and gives a good view all around the car. It also offers a 3D view which looks fancy but it wouldn’t exactly help you with parking. So, it’s better to use the 2D mode. There’s also wireless smartphone integration and voice commands that support six Indian languages. It was easily able to respond to our accents and can be used for AC and media control apart from other information like trip/navigation and AQI. However, it still cannot perform other comprehensive vehicle control functions yet, like opening the sunroof.

On the downside, our usage revealed some bugs or glitches. This included smartphone integration, which was a problem on some Android devices. Similarly, once or twice, the 360-degree camera had some delay in displaying obstacles. Other times it didn't turn on when in reverse, and then the guidelines and other controls, which popped up when the 360-degree was viewed, were overlaid on the home menu.

Next, we move on to the all-digital driver’s display. Personally, I wasn’t a fan of the half-digital driver’s display the Harrier and Safari came with. Now, this new one, it has so much information on display. You can navigate through the buttons on the right of the steering. To maintain symmetry, it gets digital gauges but they aren’t as easy to read as I initially believed them to be. Once again, it’s the same ochre on black colour here and there’s no way to adjust/change it. It doesn’t change even when switching the drive mode. Tata could have chosen some other colour as this one looks like one of the old monochromatic screens from the 80s that have faded over long usage.

Interestingly, the speedometer doesn't light up entirely now and has an increment of 20kmph. So say you are doing 50kmph, only the 40kmph and 60kmph would show up, while the bar will be full at approx. 50kmph mark. Otherwise, the display keeps up with the time and is easy to read on the go.