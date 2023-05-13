Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq Drive Experience at Natrax

The handling track with the Slavia and Kushaq

The Octavia and Superb stationed at the premises were our rides to the various tracks for the day, with the first one being the handling track. Waiting for us to test their potential were the Slavia as well as the Kushaq, but first, we needed a lap to get us acquainted with the track, while also having an instructor in tow as there is only a small margin for error. Right then, off we go with the Kushaq Monte Carlo to carve corners. Why an SUV though on a handling track, one must be thinking.

The Kushaq, though positioned as an SUV, held its own as I pushed the car slightly above the required pace, getting used to the track and its turns. Lap 2 meant I could go all out with the car, but the instructor could overrule this if he sensed that it was being pushed above a specific limit. I was amazed by the way the Kushaq handled the twists and turns, and this completely changed my views on how a car should handle, more so on the track. The 1.5-litre TSI motor paired with the quick and smooth seven-speed DSG unit was certainly audible in the cabin in sport mode, but hey, I certainly wasn’t complaining. Being a self-admitted rookie, I didn’t push the Kushaq so much as to entail the tyres screeching, yet managed to maintain apt speeds in order to enjoy the track and the vehicle as well as understand its handling prowess.

Next up was a lap with the Skoda Slavia, and this time, we would go only for a single lap, having gotten an idea of what the track is all about. A quick start and a few turns later, it was evident that the difference between the handling of the Slavia and the Kushaq (or sedan vs SUV, for that matter) was certainly much more than I expected. The Slavia was much tighter around the turns, masking all its weight as I pushed the car around corners and at small straight patches that I got to taste. The overall body roll had also come down to a considerable extent when compared to the Kushaq, so much so that it awakened the desire to get back a low-slung sedan after driving an urban SUV back home for the last few years.

The way the engine and gearbox are tuned, it feels seamless and smooth, like they were made for each other. Off from a standstill, I could hear the now mandatory beeps (for speed alerts) every few seconds to the occasional beeps that went on continuously every now and then, subconsciously reminding me of the speeds we were doing while attacking corners. With the handling track laps done, we headed to our next activity even as the weather gods continued to play shuffle with the temperature and skies.