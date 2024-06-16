Tata Altroz Racer First Drive Review

The thing that I was concerned about was the engine performance but I’m glad Tata Motors has worked on it in comparison to the i-turbo. And when I say that, I don't just mean the power output, pops and bags, or even the 0-100kmph sprint times. It's the driving feel from a properly tuned engine with good power delivery and impressive throttle response. The older Altroz i-turbo didn't manage this well but the carmaker has now made amends with the Altroz Racer. The power delivery in this i-turbo+ feels linear, lacks flat spots, and doesn't feel jerky.

With the new hydraulic clutch, the action at the pedal is quick but the gear shifts still feel notchy. The automatic could have eliminated this and we hope the carmaker will introduce a DCA with this soon. Nevertheless, thanks to the readily available torque from lower rpm, the car gets going without having to make frequent gearshifts. It allows you to rev till around 5,500rpm where it gets noisy and feels unrefined. However, you'd mostly be at low rpms as the turbo lag isn't prominent. It easily does 80kmph in fifth gear at around 2,000rpm and 100kmph in the same gear at 2,500rpm with high-speed cruising easily doable. The claimed 0-100kmph sprint is 11.3 seconds, but Narain (who co-developed the car) managed to do it within 10.15 seconds.The product team mentioned there is no major change to the suspension and handling of the Racer as compared to the Altroz.

There remains a slight firmness at low speeds but still deals with our uneven road conditions without a fuss. The ground clearance with the side skirts continues as is at 165mm, again, not scraping anywhere we went. On the race track, Narain gave it the stick, yet the body roll remained well within limits, and the Racer remained planted even at triple-digit speeds. The responsive steering has been calibrated for a connected feel, is light, and weighs up nicely at high speeds. Though more than three lock-to-lock turns continue, it is quick to respond and doesn't add to the effort while parking the car. Furthermore, the carmaker hasn't equipped the Racer with rear discs and despite that the existing set-up manages confidence-inspiring braking.