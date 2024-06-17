CarWale
    Toyota Glanza Manual Long Term Report: Introduction

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    4,232 Views

    Introduction

    Right Front Three Quarter

    After the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios served its term admirably, I was handed over the keys to my newest long-termer, and I am happy to report that it’s another hatchback! It’s the Toyota Glanza painted in ‘Café White’. While it retains the practicality of a compact size, it also boasts a bigger cabin with modern features, and that is something I am looking forward to exploring during my daily commute.

    One of the first things that grabbed my attention was Glanza's distinct visual identity. Compared to its DNA sibling, Baleno, the Glanza adopts a sportier front fascia. The inclusion of carbon fibre elements adds a touch of aggression, making it more visually exciting.

    Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    Under the hood, the Glanza packs the ever-reliable 1.2-litre petrol engine. This familiar workhorse now benefits from idle start/stop technology, further enhancing its fuel efficiency. But what truly excites me as an enthusiast is the inclusion of a manual gearbox in the top-spec ‘V’ variant that we have. The combination of a refined engine and a manual transmission is a recipe for engaging commutes, and the Glanza delivers on that promise. Initial mixed-city driving figures displayed on the MID hovered well over the 14kmpl mark, which is impressive considering the car has been pushed a bit during team shoots.

    Dashboard

    With nearly 1,000km on the odometer, there are a few aspects of the Glanza that have truly impressed me. The UV-cut window glasses are a godsend in the scorching Mumbai heat, effectively keeping the cabin cool. The heads-up display with its customisable display modes is another thoughtful addition, allowing for quick glances at crucial details without taking your eyes off the road. Most importantly, the cabin itself has proven to be quite spacious. Four occupants have consistently found ample legroom and headroom during our commutes, making it a comfortable choice for intra-city travel.

    Instrument Cluster

    And that’s not all. This variant also comes loaded with features like a 360-degree camera, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system that we feel is of the right size and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    This is just the beginning of our long-term experience with the Toyota Glanza. In the coming months, we will put the car through its paces in various conditions, from everyday city commutes to highway journeys. Stay tuned for our next report, where we'll delve deeper into Glanza's performance, features, and practicality, providing you with a comprehensive overview of this compelling hatchback.

    Product Details

    Make & Model: Toyota Glanza

    Version: V Manual

    Fuel efficiency: 14.7kmpl

    Kilometres this month: 375

    Price: Rs. 11.36 lakh (on-the-road, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    Toyota Glanza Image
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
