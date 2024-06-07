Toyota Taisor First Drive review

This is a silent engine and for a three-cylinder mill, refined as well. It is free-revving and has a positive response to the throttle inputs. Slot in the drive mode and you'll experience a smooth transition of the gears too. It doesn't hesitate to get off the mark quickly. The low-end grunt at 1,500rpm isn't that strong, but manageable, and once past 2,500rpm, you can feel the zest with which the car moves forward. It revs till its redline at 6,000rpm where it gets noisy, but there will hardly be any instance when one will have to. A hard tap on the accelerator and the gearbox shifts to a lower gear without much delay. The clutch-less gearshifts experience is relaxing and when one wants to give it the stick, the paddle-shifters add up to an engaging experience.

Like the Fronx with a 100bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio, it carries forward a good performance and drivability. The ISG motor and battery's assist to the engine can't be felt prominently but can be seen on the instrument cluster. When you floor the accelerator pedal, the battery enables the motor which in turn provides some boost to the engine. And, the other way around, when you are coasting, the engine sends some power to the motor which in turn charges the battery. Then, there's automatic fuel start-stop which automatically stops the car at a longer stop at a signal or so. This helps reduce the consumption of fuel for this car which has a claimed mileage of 20kmpl. The Fronx had delivered good fuel efficiency and we can expect the Taisor to replicate it as well.

On the ride and handling bits, the Taisor has the same suspension setup and footprint as the Fronx. This Toyota also impresses with its light controls and absorbent ride. The latter particularly, as it isolates the occupants from jolts or noise from broken roads, road joints, puddles, cement road edges, and any such uneven tarmac. The 190mm of ground clearance doesn't feel much for a crossover but is good enough to clear obstacles and even larger speed humps with ease. There's no suspension or tyre noise but you can feel the underlying firmness at slow speeds. But that helps it have a smooth ride on the highways with excellent straight-line stability. It feels planted even while taking longer bends at high speeds. The light steering is well-weighted and helps in back-to-back corners without dulling the driving experience. Go too fast though and you'll want more feedback, also when the body roll becomes evident. But otherwise, it is confidence-inspiring like the brakes that have a gradual feel and a good bite at the pedal.