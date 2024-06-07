Toyota Taisor First Drive review

Why would I buy it?
- Turbo engine performance
- Toyota’s service experience
- Good ride quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Same interior as the Fronx
- Misses some features
What is it?
The Taisor is Toyota's latest crossover offering although it is a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The latter has a good demand, and thanks to the carmakers' collaboration, Toyota also wants to have a slice of this pie. And this slice isn't very different, just with some different toppings. Meaning, the Taisor is essentially the Fronx, but designers have made some changes and brought it in line with the Toyota models. Its new trapezoidal grille looks good with a chrome garnish extending to the edges. These blend nicely into the twin LED DRLs.
Then, the roof-rails add a sporty element with a contrasting look for the dual-tone exterior. Moreover, the 16-inch machined alloys and the revised LED taillamps further add some distinguishing features from the Fronx. That said, the USPs of a crossover still make it look better than the Baleno/Glanza hatchbacks that they eventually are based on.
Is the cabin of the Taisor any good?
8 / 10
We spoke about the differences, but there are none inside save for the Toyota emblem on the steering wheel. And that's not a bad thing as we quite like the Fronx's cabin. The Taisor continues to get this likeable, ergonomically sound interior with a layered dashboard, clear view of the surroundings, good quality, sufficient room, and comfortable seats. Even the second row has adequate knee room, good space to stretch the legs, sufficient thigh support, and headroom. Six-footers might find the latter limited due to the sloping roofline. Nonetheless, there are good storage spaces in the centre console, front under-arm-rest, dashboard, and door pads along with bottle holders. The boot space of 308 litres is adequate for two big bags and three to four soft bags while housing a full-size spare tyre.
In terms of equipment, the Taisor packs many features, but like the Fronx, it gives a feeling of a half-hearted attempt to offer something new. For example, there's a 360 camera but it could have been an HD one. Then, there are all three-point seatbelts, but it keeps indicating to buckle up even when there's no one in the second row. Besides, the rear air-con vents are too low to throw air upwards. Also, some novelty features, including the sunroof, leatherette and ventilated seats, fully digital instrument cluster, and ambient lighting, could have been provided to bring in the differentiation factor and have the second-mover advantage. Nevertheless, it's well-equipped for a first-time buyer with a nine-inch screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, voice controls, wireless charger, heads-up display, automatic climate control, cruise control, automatic LED lamps, rear-wiper with defogger, and more. On the safety front, this top-spec trim boasts six airbags, while dual airbags, traction control, ABS with EBD, and hill-start assist are standard across the range.
Is the Taisor good to drive?
8 / 10
The one here is equipped with a 1.0-litre turbo unit, but customers have a variety of options to choose from including a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and E-CNG. While the 1.2 comes mated to either a five-speed manual or AMT, the E-CNG is available in a five-speed manual only. Coming back to the 1.0-litre turbo that we drove, it is offered with a five-speed manual or a six-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. Now, that's a versatile choice with the turbo version being a mild hybrid as well.
This is a silent engine and for a three-cylinder mill, refined as well. It is free-revving and has a positive response to the throttle inputs. Slot in the drive mode and you'll experience a smooth transition of the gears too. It doesn't hesitate to get off the mark quickly. The low-end grunt at 1,500rpm isn't that strong, but manageable, and once past 2,500rpm, you can feel the zest with which the car moves forward. It revs till its redline at 6,000rpm where it gets noisy, but there will hardly be any instance when one will have to. A hard tap on the accelerator and the gearbox shifts to a lower gear without much delay. The clutch-less gearshifts experience is relaxing and when one wants to give it the stick, the paddle-shifters add up to an engaging experience.
Like the Fronx with a 100bhp per tonne power-to-weight ratio, it carries forward a good performance and drivability. The ISG motor and battery's assist to the engine can't be felt prominently but can be seen on the instrument cluster. When you floor the accelerator pedal, the battery enables the motor which in turn provides some boost to the engine. And, the other way around, when you are coasting, the engine sends some power to the motor which in turn charges the battery. Then, there's automatic fuel start-stop which automatically stops the car at a longer stop at a signal or so. This helps reduce the consumption of fuel for this car which has a claimed mileage of 20kmpl. The Fronx had delivered good fuel efficiency and we can expect the Taisor to replicate it as well.
On the ride and handling bits, the Taisor has the same suspension setup and footprint as the Fronx. This Toyota also impresses with its light controls and absorbent ride. The latter particularly, as it isolates the occupants from jolts or noise from broken roads, road joints, puddles, cement road edges, and any such uneven tarmac. The 190mm of ground clearance doesn't feel much for a crossover but is good enough to clear obstacles and even larger speed humps with ease. There's no suspension or tyre noise but you can feel the underlying firmness at slow speeds. But that helps it have a smooth ride on the highways with excellent straight-line stability. It feels planted even while taking longer bends at high speeds. The light steering is well-weighted and helps in back-to-back corners without dulling the driving experience. Go too fast though and you'll want more feedback, also when the body roll becomes evident. But otherwise, it is confidence-inspiring like the brakes that have a gradual feel and a good bite at the pedal.
Should you buy the Taisor?
The Taisor builds on to the strengths of the Fronx and puts it forth the way Toyota caters to its customers. This is where the difference is. Maruti is offering a standard warranty of two years or 40,000km, whichever comes earlier, for the Fronx. In contrast, the Toyota Taisor comes with a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000km. Then, there's complimentary roadside assistance for five years. Moreover, customers also have the option to choose other extended warranty plans. But then again, this comes at a slightly higher premium. If prospective buyers do not hesitate to shell this out for Toyota's after-sales service, the Taisor, for its crossover looks, decent space and features, and choice of engine options, is a great option to consider.
Pictures by Kapil Angane