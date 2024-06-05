CarWale
    AD

    MG Comet Long Term Review: City Report

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    1,247 Views

    Introduction

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Range anxiety is real. And let no one tell you otherwise. But, it’s also a little overrated.

    Take me for instance. We have had the MG Comet on our long-term fleet for a while. And, though I have driven the car on and off for short stints like fetching coffee, I never dared to take it home. I live 40km away from my workplace and don’t have a charger at home. That’s 80km of commute on a full charge.

    Logic dictates that with almost 200km of true range on a full charge, commuting in the Comet — home and back — is a non-issue. But, I couldn’t get over the range anxiety and the ‘what ifs’ that come with it. Again, logic dictates that I can always call MG service for help if I run out of charge. Or choose a local charging station in one of the many malls if the charge runs low. But who wants the inconvenience of dealing with all that?

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Taking the brave pill

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Then one day, a month back or so, I gulped some Mountain Dew and drove the Comet home. To say it was a revelation would be an understatement. I absolutely loved commuting in it! Yes, it can feel a bit bouncy at times. Its puny tyres can struggle for grip over uneven concrete roads under braking. It might not have any place to put my phone or wallet away, and using the cup holder can mean blocking off aircon vents resulting in poor cooling.

    But, the joy of effortless and instant acceleration, the quick steering response, and the ability to squeeze into gaps no one but an autorickshaw would attempt at, make it an absolute hoot to commute in. It takes the boredom away and makes dealing with traffic a game of sorts. You don’t stop respecting other road users and their space, of course. But because you are quicker, more agile, and always alert — not to mention most other motorists are zoned out or too tired to enjoy the evening drive back home — you can have fun in the Comet without bothering many.

    Sure, you might bruise a few egos en route, especially of those behind the wheel of powerful and large SUVs (relative to the Comet, mind). But before they can even think about reacting, you are gone.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Range anxiety

    It’s been over a month since I started using the Comet as my daily commute partner. And if all I use it for is to get home from work and back, I consume only 40 per cent charge after 80km of driving. I do this in the Eco mode on my way home and in the Sport mode when returning to the office. The roads are emptier in the morning, so clearly, there’s more fun to be had.

    Left Side View

    However, if I use the car over the weekend, the trip back to work on Monday morning can be nerve-racking. The Comet almost runs out of charge getting to the office, but thankfully, it never really has. And that’s my learning here — range anxiety will exist, no matter what the range is. And despite any range, living with an electric car will always require a degree of planning if you don’t want to inconvenience yourself at the worst possible moment. Also, if you already have an ICE-powered car at home, you can live with the Comet as the second daily runabout.

    Plus, it’s fun, easy to park, and turns on a dime. It is now my default get-in-and-go car, the caveat being it is fully charged.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Rs. 7.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.62 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    Rs. 61.85 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Mercedes-Benz GLC
    Rs. 75.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    3rd JUN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance
    Rs. 3.30 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
    Rs. 3.35 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAY
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Swift
    Rs. 6.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Force Motors Gurkha
    Rs. 16.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW M4 Competition
    BMW M4 Competition
    Rs. 1.53 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Isuzu V-Cross
    Rs. 21.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQA
    Mercedes-Benz EQA

    Rs. 60.00 - 65.00 LakhEstimated Price

    8th Jul 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Maruti Suzuki New Dzire
    Maruti New Dzire

    Rs. 7.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW New 5 Series
    BMW New 5 Series

    Rs. 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jul 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Five-door Thar
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Rs. 16.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen Basalt
    Citroen Basalt

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta EV
    Hyundai Creta EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cloud EV
    MG Cloud EV

    Rs. 25.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BYD Atto 3 facelift
    BYD Atto 3 facelift

    Rs. 34.00 - 35.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Sep 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Hector Plus
    MG Hector Plus
    Rs. 17.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars