MG Comet Long Term Review: City Report

Introduction

Range anxiety is real. And let no one tell you otherwise. But, it’s also a little overrated.

Take me for instance. We have had the MG Comet on our long-term fleet for a while. And, though I have driven the car on and off for short stints like fetching coffee, I never dared to take it home. I live 40km away from my workplace and don’t have a charger at home. That’s 80km of commute on a full charge.

Logic dictates that with almost 200km of true range on a full charge, commuting in the Comet — home and back — is a non-issue. But, I couldn’t get over the range anxiety and the ‘what ifs’ that come with it. Again, logic dictates that I can always call MG service for help if I run out of charge. Or choose a local charging station in one of the many malls if the charge runs low. But who wants the inconvenience of dealing with all that?