Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Review

Why would I buy it?
- Feels special, AMG specialities
- Relentless power delivery
- On-road dynamics
Why would I avoid it?
- Costly to buy
- Feels its weight around bends
- V8 could have sounded more explosive
What is it?
It's not every day that a Mercedes AMG rolls into our CarWale garage for a review. But this time, it's special; a plug-in hybrid! Let’s welcome the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance Coupe... phew.
For starters, the 831bhp and 1470Nm of torque it pumps out had us salivating, not to mention the gorgeous orange hue it dons. An ‘S’ with a seriously new inclination, shifting the focus from rear seat (S-Class lavishness) to front seat driving fun. A compelling concoction.
In this review, we’ll cover how this soul magnet feels to drive on our Indian roads.
How is the AMG GT 63 S E Performance on the inside?
8.7 / 10
Stepping inside the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance is like entering a high-end futuristic cockpit. An abundance of carbon fibre, meticulous detailing, and impeccable stitching scream luxury and craftsmanship. Every trim and design element is executed with precision, ensuring the cabin feels every bit worth its hefty price tag (Rs. 3.91 Crore, on-road Mumbai).
However, the Piano Black surfaces, while visually striking, are a notorious magnet for dust and smudges. On a more positive note, the Burmester 14 speaker sound system is nothing short of phenomenal, delivering an auditory experience that can only be described as mental.
The infotainment and instrumentation systems are loaded with information and offer extensive customisation options, catering to tech enthusiasts and detail-oriented drivers alike. Otherwise, the fixed glass roof enhances the cabin’s airy feel, flooding it with natural light and adding to the overall sense of space and openness.
The AMG steering wheel is a masterpiece of functionality and design, brimming with controls that allow you to adjust settings on the go without taking your eyes off the road. This level of integration is both convenient and a testament to AMG’s commitment to performance driving.
Then there's the centre console, which feels like it belongs in a spaceship. It’s equipped with a plethora of buttons that allow you to fine-tune suspension settings and drive characteristics, and even amplify the other-worldly sounds of the EV system. It’s a sensory overload in the best possible way.
The front seats are large, supportive, and comfortable enough for long drives. However, the tall lateral cushions, while great for holding you snugly in place, have an unfortunate and embarrassing tendency to get between your bum cheeks when getting in. Nonetheless, there’s ample shoulder and headroom in the front, ensuring a comfortable experience for most drivers and passengers.
Meanwhile, the rear seats, while offering adequate shoulder room, are slightly less accommodating. They have a somewhat squatted position and headroom can be restrictive for taller passengers. Apart from that, the rear central tunnel features a screen displaying various information and heated/cooled cup holders, adding a touch of high-tech flair.
One downside is the limited 330 litres of boot space due to the hybrid components and the space-saver spare wheel.
Is the AMG GT 63 S E Performance nice to drive?
9 / 10
A complex powerplant like the one in the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance deserves a quick specs rundown. Under the hood lies the M177, a twin-turbo 630bhp 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which, when combined with a 6.1kWh Li-ion battery/motor (201bhp), churns out a staggering 831bhp and 1,470Nm of torque! Power is sent to all four wheels through the super-quick nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission, ensuring relentless performance at any speed.
The 6.1kWh battery is especially liquid-cooled and is mounted on top of the electric motor on the rear axle. It’s charged by the engine, brake-regeneration and since this is a plug-in hybrid, it can also be charged via a port on the rear bumper. Despite its hefty weight of around 2,400kg, this AMG is designed to perform.
The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes equipped with a range of driver assistance systems offering various drive modes: Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Electric, and Race. These tweak the motor’s boost, accelerator response, gearshifts, and suspension/steering accordingly. The AMG Track Pace system further enhances the experience by tracking your performance on the track so that you can focus on where to improve.
When you need to drive in EV mode (up to 12km), simply toggle to electric (EL) mode, start the car, and head out feeling environmentally conscious. But if you want to feel truly alive, the reassurance of the AMG V8 lurking beneath the bonnet is just a switch away. Dial in ‘Race’ mode, and the exhaust note transforms into a symphony that commands attention and respect from everything around you.
The 1,470Nm of torque is simply mind-blowing. The immediate response feels like the road beneath you has disappeared, thrusting you forward with a force reminiscent of an aeroplane take-off. With so much performance on tap, attacking empty roads becomes an addictive thrill. I have no reason to doubt its claimed 0-100kmph time of 2.9 seconds or its top speed of 316kmph, despite its substantial weight. It’s warpingly quick.
The AMG transmission does a spectacular job of harnessing the engine's output, delivering seamless shifts without being overly noticeable. However, not everything is perfect. At slower speeds, there’s a noticeable pause from the powerplant, likely due to the transition between the engine and the electric motor.
Additionally, this beast is extremely thirsty, guzzling fuel at a rate of 3.2-4kmpl. But then again, you don't buy an AMG GT 63 S E Performance for fuel economy; you buy it for the exhilarating experience; which it delivers!
The air suspension setup on the GT 63 S E Performance is a revelation at mid to high speeds. It offers a reasonably comfortable and dynamic ride, making it a great car for covering long distances, even on uneven roads. However, drop to slower speeds, and the ride becomes markedly stiff, even in ‘Comfort’ mode. Despite this, it impressively clears most speed breakers.
On straights, the GT despatches them in a jiffy, but around bends, you feel the weight and length lurking behind you. The key is to take it easy around a corner and then gas it on the exit, letting the maniacal power cover up for what's lost. This is a small price to pay for the added practicality of a proper four-door.
What’s more, the super quick and feelsome steering, enhanced by rear-wheel steering, leaves you spellbound. However, going lock-to-lock, especially while parking, gets the whole car to rumble as the rear tyres steer too, and grind against the tarmac under all that weight. It is shod with massive alloys - 275/35 R21 (front) and 315/30 R21 (rear) - ensuring maximum grip and stability.
Likewise, the brakes offer immense stopping power, thanks to the carbon ceramic brakes, which provide better thermal management. However, it lacks feel which can dissolve the overall experience when you’re pushing the car to its limits. Apart from that, we had a go in drift mode, which you can check out on our social media reels.
Should you buy the AMG GT 63 S E Performance?
8.8 / 10
If I had Rs 3.91 Crore stashed away somewhere, I would. And I’m not an AMG fan. There’s something about the way this Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance delivers its overall persona. It does almost everything a car needs to do while still being hugely fascinating and appealing. I would also choose it over the E-hybrid rivals from Porsche’s Panamera line-up.
Now if you want a mirage hunter in a hybrid form, with all the bells and whistles you can think of in terms of performance, and you’re a sucker for AMGs, this is it I suppose.
Pictures by Kapil Angane