Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance Review

A complex powerplant like the one in the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance deserves a quick specs rundown. Under the hood lies the M177, a twin-turbo 630bhp 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, which, when combined with a 6.1kWh Li-ion battery/motor (201bhp), churns out a staggering 831bhp and 1,470Nm of torque! Power is sent to all four wheels through the super-quick nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT transmission, ensuring relentless performance at any speed.

The 6.1kWh battery is especially liquid-cooled and is mounted on top of the electric motor on the rear axle. It’s charged by the engine, brake-regeneration and since this is a plug-in hybrid, it can also be charged via a port on the rear bumper. Despite its hefty weight of around 2,400kg, this AMG is designed to perform.

The AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes equipped with a range of driver assistance systems offering various drive modes: Slippery, Individual, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Electric, and Race. These tweak the motor’s boost, accelerator response, gearshifts, and suspension/steering accordingly. The AMG Track Pace system further enhances the experience by tracking your performance on the track so that you can focus on where to improve.

When you need to drive in EV mode (up to 12km), simply toggle to electric (EL) mode, start the car, and head out feeling environmentally conscious. But if you want to feel truly alive, the reassurance of the AMG V8 lurking beneath the bonnet is just a switch away. Dial in ‘Race’ mode, and the exhaust note transforms into a symphony that commands attention and respect from everything around you.

The 1,470Nm of torque is simply mind-blowing. The immediate response feels like the road beneath you has disappeared, thrusting you forward with a force reminiscent of an aeroplane take-off. With so much performance on tap, attacking empty roads becomes an addictive thrill. I have no reason to doubt its claimed 0-100kmph time of 2.9 seconds or its top speed of 316kmph, despite its substantial weight. It’s warpingly quick.

The AMG transmission does a spectacular job of harnessing the engine's output, delivering seamless shifts without being overly noticeable. However, not everything is perfect. At slower speeds, there’s a noticeable pause from the powerplant, likely due to the transition between the engine and the electric motor.

Additionally, this beast is extremely thirsty, guzzling fuel at a rate of 3.2-4kmpl. But then again, you don't buy an AMG GT 63 S E Performance for fuel economy; you buy it for the exhilarating experience; which it delivers!

The air suspension setup on the GT 63 S E Performance is a revelation at mid to high speeds. It offers a reasonably comfortable and dynamic ride, making it a great car for covering long distances, even on uneven roads. However, drop to slower speeds, and the ride becomes markedly stiff, even in ‘Comfort’ mode. Despite this, it impressively clears most speed breakers.

On straights, the GT despatches them in a jiffy, but around bends, you feel the weight and length lurking behind you. The key is to take it easy around a corner and then gas it on the exit, letting the maniacal power cover up for what's lost. This is a small price to pay for the added practicality of a proper four-door.

What’s more, the super quick and feelsome steering, enhanced by rear-wheel steering, leaves you spellbound. However, going lock-to-lock, especially while parking, gets the whole car to rumble as the rear tyres steer too, and grind against the tarmac under all that weight. It is shod with massive alloys - 275/35 R21 (front) and 315/30 R21 (rear) - ensuring maximum grip and stability.

Likewise, the brakes offer immense stopping power, thanks to the carbon ceramic brakes, which provide better thermal management. However, it lacks feel which can dissolve the overall experience when you’re pushing the car to its limits. Apart from that, we had a go in drift mode, which you can check out on our social media reels.