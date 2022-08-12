2022 Hyundai Tucson Diesel AT AWD First Drive Review

The Hyundai Tucson will be available with two engine choices, a 2-litre petrol or a 2-litre diesel with us driving the latter. The R 2.0 engine is carried over albeit with a small bump in power. The Tucson now makes 185BHP and 416Nm of torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels in the all-wheel drive variant or the front wheels in the two-wheel drive variant via the same 8-speed, torque converter gearbox. Now Hyundai diesels have always been a little noisy on the outside, but the Tucson sounds pretty quiet and it feels even more refined from the inside.

On the move, the two-litre engine is extremely linear. I was expecting a sudden surge in power but there was none. Just a clean sweep of the tacho across the powerband. The Tucson is quicker than it feels with the refinement and linear power delivery masking all the drama. It gets to three-digit speeds very quickly and one has to show restraint on the right foot or end up paying a speeding fine. The eight-speed gearbox also works well but at times it does hesitate while upshifting especially when one is really burying the throttle. While you can use the gearbox in tip-tronic mode, we’re surprised Hyundai hasn’t offered paddle shifters in the Tucson. But driving in everyday conditions, the 416Nm of torque means there is power in abundance for all situations. Overtaking is as easy as pie and the Tucson sits comfortably, cruising at triple-digit speeds. The linear power delivery means it’s extremely easy to drive in town too and you don’t end up almost rear-ending the vehicle in front when the turbo spools up. The Tucson also gets drive modes and three traction modes. The traction modes work well with the HTRAC all-wheel drive system which gives the Tucson the capability to explore the roads less travelled as well. Since this was a first drive we had very limited time to explore the Tucson’s ride and handling.

The Tucson does not boast a fancy suspension set-up. McPherson struts and a multi-link with coil spring make up the Tucson’s suspension. At slow speeds, the Tucson feels very compliant and takes in bumps very well, however, try going faster over the bad sections and the suspension gets noisy and the thuds do filter in. This isn’t your body-on-ladder SUV that is made to pummel the potholes into submission. The Tucson’s handling comes across as predictable and being a monocoque set-up, the it is made to munch the blacktop. It feels extremely stable at high speeds and the long sweeping corners are something that the Tucson enjoys. The steering feels light in normal mode but becomes considerably heavy when one switches into sport mode. While there isn’t much feel, the steering instils more than enough confidence to drive the Tucson hard. We will get a better idea of the Tucson’s ride and handling when we get it for a proper road test. The Tucson also gets a level 2 ADAS suite which includes forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and more.