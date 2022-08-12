New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic First Look

What’s changed on the outside?

After 2017, this is the first mid-cycle update for the Mahindra Scorpio and the carmaker has kept the changes subtle while retaining the tall and butch stance of the SUV. Firstly, there’s the familiar family face with the new grille that gets vertical chrome slats and the new ‘twin peaks’ brand logo at the centre. While the projector headlamps with the integrated eyebrow-shaped elements are unaltered, the bumper has been reprofiled to include horizontal LED DRLs, smaller fog lamp housing, and a more prominent silver skid plate.

Towards the side, the rugged stance of the Scorpio Classic is further accentuated by the dual-tone side cladding with ‘Scorpio’ badging which is now pushed on the front doors. The 17-inch alloy wheels look stylish with the dual silver and black finish while the black roof rails and body-coloured wheel arches further add to the appeal.

The posterior looks mostly unaltered with the only change being the vertical reflectors that are placed above the double D-shaped tail lamps. Also, it gets the ‘Scorpio Classic’ badge on the sideways opening tailgate along with a rear wiper and a footstep.