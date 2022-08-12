New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic First Look

Introduction
While the newly launched Mahindra Scorpio-N is already grabbing eyeballs, Mahindra has kept the SUV game running with the unveiling of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic. Continuing its two-decade-long legacy now with the ‘Classic’ suffix, it is essentially the facelift to the outgoing model and will be sold alongside the Scorpio-N. To be offered in two variants, the Scorpio Classic gets visual enhancements, a handful of new features, multiple seating options, and a tweaked oil-burner powertrain. Let us know more about it.
What’s changed on the outside?
After 2017, this is the first mid-cycle update for the Mahindra Scorpio and the carmaker has kept the changes subtle while retaining the tall and butch stance of the SUV. Firstly, there’s the familiar family face with the new grille that gets vertical chrome slats and the new ‘twin peaks’ brand logo at the centre. While the projector headlamps with the integrated eyebrow-shaped elements are unaltered, the bumper has been reprofiled to include horizontal LED DRLs, smaller fog lamp housing, and a more prominent silver skid plate.
Towards the side, the rugged stance of the Scorpio Classic is further accentuated by the dual-tone side cladding with ‘Scorpio’ badging which is now pushed on the front doors. The 17-inch alloy wheels look stylish with the dual silver and black finish while the black roof rails and body-coloured wheel arches further add to the appeal.
The posterior looks mostly unaltered with the only change being the vertical reflectors that are placed above the double D-shaped tail lamps. Also, it gets the ‘Scorpio Classic’ badge on the sideways opening tailgate along with a rear wiper and a footstep.
What’s changed on the inside?
Inside, the dashboard follows the same dual-tone beige and black theme with the signature ‘Scorpio’ badge near the left aircon vent. The visual changes include swapping of silver accents with gloss black inserts on the dashboard, door pads, and the steering wheel. Further, the centre console gets a wooden element around the gear lever which is slightly tricky to notice in the darker black encasing.
Mahindra has chosen light, cream-coloured fabric seat upholstery with a quilted pattern on the headrest and the seat base. What’s new is that the Scorpio Classic will be offered in seven and nine-seat layouts. While the nine-seat configuration is limited only to the base ‘S’ variant, the seven-seat version can be further had in two layouts. First is the 2+2+3 layout which gets captain seats in the second row. These can be folded and tumbled to make way for the front-facing third-row seats. The other alternative is the known 2+3+2 with bench seats in the middle and side-facing jumper seats for the rear row.
All doors of the Scorpio can fit one-litre bottle holders along with a dedicated mobile holder and seatback pockets. The six-seat version gets individual armrests while the seven-seater gets a centre armrest on both the second and third row.
What’s new on the feature list?
The Classic gets a larger nine-inch infotainment system that replaces the older smaller unit. Unlike the earlier system which had physical control buttons, this is a full touchscreen unit with 16GB of internal storage. Additionally, it also supports phone mirroring, Bluetooth, Aux, and USB connectivity along with steering-mounted controls.
Another interesting feature of the Scorpio Classic is the extended power window. Adding more convenience, it allows the driver to access and use the power window controls for up to 25 seconds even after turning off the ignition. Furthermore, in case it slips your mind, it also rolls up the driver-side window as soon as you lock the doors. However, this function is only limited to the driver-side window and you need to be mindful of the other three.
Besides these new additions, the Scorpio Classic is decently specced with features like automatic climate control with rear ac vents, sunglass holder, leatherette wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, and cruise control. As for the safety features, the Classic is equipped with panic brake indication, seat belt reminder, ABS, auto door lock, and speed alert. Surprisingly, the SUV gets only two front airbags which are standard across the variants. The inclusion of side and curtain airbags would have further strengthened the safety quotient on the Scorpio Classic.
What’s under the hood?
Under the long bonnet, the Mahindra Scorpio Classic continues to be offered only with a diesel engine. However, it is not the same motor as offered on the outgoing one. The Scorpio Classic is now powered by a Thar-sourced 2.2-litre mHawk 130 diesel engine that is lighter by 55kgs and churns out 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. Sure, the power output is down by 7bhp and 19Nm, however, we expect it to be frugal than the older motor. It is mated solely to a six-speed manual gearbox and there is no automatic transmission on offer.
When will it launch and what will it cost?
With all the details out, we expect Mahindra to announce the prices of the Scorpio Classic by the end of this month. Given the subtle cosmetic updates and multiple seating options, the refreshed SUV will be offered in S and S11 variants and could demand a premium of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 over the outgoing model.
The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be an alternative to the new Scorpio-N and lock horns with the likes of Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Kia Seltos.
Photography: Jay Shah