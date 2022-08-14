2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara First Drive Impressions

Powertrain ensemble

Like we said at the start, we drove three powertrain options. And let’s begin with the manual. The Allgrip version of the Grand Vitara gets Suzuki’s K15C engine. It’s a four-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes a little over 100bhp and torque that peaks at a little under 140Nm. If these figures seem familiar, that’s because this is the same engine that powers the new Brezza. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission, and our test car was also equipped with all-wheel drive. This Allgrip isn’t the hardcore one that the Jimny would get. In fact, the Vitara Allgrip is primarily a front-wheel drive car. It’s only when the onboard computer detects slippage of the front wheels does it start routing power to the rear via a propeller shaft and rear differential. The latter is a lighter, smaller, less potent setup than hardcore off-roaders. Now, we couldn’t sample the Allgrip in action on the test tracks we used, so we don’t have an opinion on it just yet.

As for the manual, the five-speed unit has slick shifts, the clutch is light to use, the pedal box is both roomy and driver-friendly, and the ratios on the ‘box are well spaced out. As the power and torque figures suggest, the engine doesn’t deliver explosive performance on the road. But we won’t call it especially brisk either. Instead, it felt more than up for the task of holding 140kmph on Maruti’s high-speed track and also managing the city simulation track, which involved short shifting and low rpm driving. This same engine can be had with a six-speed automatic as well.

And we drove this version minus the Allgrip tech. Now, compared to the manual, the automatic is duller, expectedly. And it doesn’t like to be hurried. But the shifts on the automatic were pretty seamless when driven with the right throttle. Our only takeaway here was that the automatic makes sense if you want to use the Vitara exclusively in the city. Otherwise, the manual seemed like a more interesting and involving experience. But, our pick of the lot has to be the strong hybrid. Not for driver involvement, mind, but as a powertrain that best suits Vitara’s character, product definition, and purpose. This too uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine, but it’s a three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated unit. And it has lower output figures as well. It makes around 90bhp and a little over 120bhp. However, there’s a near-80bhp AC motor in the mix as well. And this pumps up the overall system output to almost 115bhp. This is a parallel hybrid system. Which means the Grand Vitara can run exclusively on battery power, IC engine power, or a combination of the two.

On our drive, we managed to experience all three. And it’s a nice feeling to float around on battery power when one is pottering around at under 35kmph. It’s also quiet and attentive up to 100kmph, which somewhat takes the effort and tiredness out of the driving experience. But, once you start pushing to 120kmph and beyond, the car only gets noisy. And the powertrain doesn’t feel as willing or happy as it did when moving 20kmph slower. But like we said, it suits the Grand Vitara because the Vitara as a car doesn’t like to be hustled in any case