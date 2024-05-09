Toyota Rumion First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Spacious and practical cabin
- Smooth powertrain
- Longer warranty than its rival Ertiga
Why would I avoid it?
- Missing new-age features
- Engine lacks outright punch
What is it?
The Rumion is another product of cross-badging between the folks at Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, with the model being based on the Ertiga MPV. Thus, this one too joins the leagues of the Baleno-Glanza and Grand Vitara-Urban Cruiser Hyryder, as well as the latest model, the Fronx-based Taisor. But what are the things that make it a compelling buy over the model it is underpinned by? We find out.
Starting with the design, compared to the Ertiga, the changes are kept to a minimum, some of which include a grille inspired by the pre-facelift Innova Crysta, tweaked front bumper with triangular fog light housings, and a set of new dual-tone wheels on either side. The rear profile doesn’t get any changes at all, and the only way you could distinguish would be the Toyota logo or the nomenclature badge.
Is the cabin of the Toyota Rumion any good?
The interior of the Rumion is, again, a familiar affair too, and if you happen to hide the Toyota logo on the steering, it would be hard to tell it apart from the Ertiga. The beige upholstery and theme are carried over unchanged and help in the psychological effect of a roomier space. There are faux wood inserts to give you that premium feel, sitting not just on the dashboard, but also on the steering wheel and the door panels.
In terms of convenience, the cooled cup holders proved to be a boon at a time when the temperatures started to rise quicker than one can dispense fuel at a bunk. When not in use, these slots also double up as cubby holes to keep the mobile phone, wallet, charging cable, or the like. Then there’s the smartphone connectivity that allows you to control various functions like climate control, find my car, remote engine start/stop function, and even a tow alert.
Dominating the dash is a seven-inch screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the automatic climate control function meant I could concentrate more on driving than constantly adjusting the temperature and blower to suit my requirements.
While there is a fair share of space, be it the first row or the second row, the third row will be a bit tight for adults but is not unbearable - even across long journeys. Getting in the third row is a struggle in itself, even though the seat in the second row can slide and fold forward. For someone averaging a height of 5’8 or the like, the knees feel too upright, thus being detrimental to comfort.
Is the Toyota Rumion good to drive?
The Rumion sources power from a 1.5-litre, K15C petrol engine that develops 102bhp and 137Nm of torque. The transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, and it was the latter that we tested this time around. Customers who are a little price-conscious can also opt for the CNG version, although this is limited to the base S variant.
The engine is sourced from Maruti and like in the Ertiga, it has a very linear power delivery, with speed building up smoothly. The gears tend to upshift early in order to facilitate a higher fuel efficiency, and so, overtakes have to be carefully planned more often than not. The paddle shifters do aid this issue, but this is also where you notice that the engine tends to become audible and the NVH quotient certainly catches your attention, more so if you’re running at full capacity.
What also works in the Rumion’s favour is its ride quality. The MPV hits the right spot, and carries you and your co-passengers in comfort, delivering a smooth ride for the most part. The suspension also takes in its stride a fair amount of bumps and the non-existent kind of roads that we are usually witness to. That said, the pliant ride does come at the cost of a higher body roll, something that is expected from a car of not just this nature, but in the segment as a whole.
Should you buy the Toyota Rumion?
The Toyota Rumion sets itself apart from its distant sibling in more ways than one. It works on a proven formula, and the deal is made even sweeter with the addition of a three-year/one -lakh kilometre warranty, as opposed to the two-year/40,000-kilometre warranty offered by the Ertiga. It does have a few limitations such as a lower touchpoint network when compared to Maruti Suzuki, or the longer wait times for the CNG version.
For the uninitiated, the Rumion is priced from Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and can be had in a variety of flavours, be it manual or automatic, petrol or CNG, and so on. The car we tested was the top-spec V AT variant, which retails at Rs. 13.73 lakh before taxes. Toyota has seen success with most of its badge-engineered models, and we expect the Rumion to replicate the same.
Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi