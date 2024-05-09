Toyota Rumion First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the Toyota Rumion any good?

The interior of the Rumion is, again, a familiar affair too, and if you happen to hide the Toyota logo on the steering, it would be hard to tell it apart from the Ertiga. The beige upholstery and theme are carried over unchanged and help in the psychological effect of a roomier space. There are faux wood inserts to give you that premium feel, sitting not just on the dashboard, but also on the steering wheel and the door panels.

In terms of convenience, the cooled cup holders proved to be a boon at a time when the temperatures started to rise quicker than one can dispense fuel at a bunk. When not in use, these slots also double up as cubby holes to keep the mobile phone, wallet, charging cable, or the like. Then there’s the smartphone connectivity that allows you to control various functions like climate control, find my car, remote engine start/stop function, and even a tow alert.

Dominating the dash is a seven-inch screen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, while the automatic climate control function meant I could concentrate more on driving than constantly adjusting the temperature and blower to suit my requirements.

While there is a fair share of space, be it the first row or the second row, the third row will be a bit tight for adults but is not unbearable - even across long journeys. Getting in the third row is a struggle in itself, even though the seat in the second row can slide and fold forward. For someone averaging a height of 5’8 or the like, the knees feel too upright, thus being detrimental to comfort.