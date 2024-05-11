Honda City Long Term Report: Introduction

Introduction
First launched in 2020, followed by a refresh in 2023 with sharper styling, additional features, and an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) suite, the Honda City has landed a spot in our long-term fleet. Sedans are a rare breed here, so this widely popular choice piqued our interest, especially in the new ‘Obsidian Blue’ paint.
Our plans
Our City has arrived with a mere 5,000km on the clock, ready to tackle the daily grind. Its primary duty will be a 60km city commute, navigating a mix of smooth stretches and not-so-friendly roads. This will be a perfect test of its comfort and fuel efficiency in a real-world scenario.
However, the City's reputation for excellent ride quality and spacious cabin also makes it a contender for weekend getaways and inter-city trips. We will be putting those aspects to the test as well.
Specifications
Opting for the enthusiast's choice, we received the City with a delightful six-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine churns out a healthy 119bhp and 180Nm of torque, providing more than enough for spirited drives while promising good fuel economy. The combination of this responsive engine and the slick-shifting manual gearbox is expected to make for a truly engaging driving experience.
Variant
The City we have here at CarWale resides at the top of the trim ladder, boasting a comprehensive feature list. Its highlights include an electric sunroof, a semi-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, Honda Sensing suite (lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and more), and six airbags.
What to expect
With its fresh looks, comfortable interior, engaging drivetrain, and packed feature list, the Honda City has all the makings of a long-term companion. We are excited to see how it fares in the coming months, putting its city manners, highway prowess, and overall ownership experience under the microscope. Stay tuned for regular updates as we explore the City's true potential!
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi