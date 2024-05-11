Honda City Long Term Report: Introduction

Our plans

Our City has arrived with a mere 5,000km on the clock, ready to tackle the daily grind. Its primary duty will be a 60km city commute, navigating a mix of smooth stretches and not-so-friendly roads. This will be a perfect test of its comfort and fuel efficiency in a real-world scenario.

However, the City's reputation for excellent ride quality and spacious cabin also makes it a contender for weekend getaways and inter-city trips. We will be putting those aspects to the test as well.